Father's Day: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate the special day with Malti Marie; see post

Updated on: 20 June,2022 10:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In the picture, Nick Jonas can be seen holding up her daughter Malti in a red one-piece dress with a cute hairband. The 'Jumanji' actor and Malti can be seen wearing matching shoes in the photo

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with Malti Marie/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


Priyanka Chopra shared the most beautiful post on father's Day, wishing the new dad Nick Jonas on the special occasion. Priyanka, who welcomed her little bundle of joy with the entire family earlier this year, posted a picture where papa Nick can be seen holding up her daughter Malti in a red one-piece dress with a cute hairband.

The 'Jumanji' actor and Malti can be seen wearing matching shoes where the little one had 'MM' initials written on her shoes, while Nick's sneakers read, 'MM's Dad'. The 'Dostana' actor refrained from showing her daughter's face in the photo as the father-daughter duo has their back in the picture.




 
 
 
 
 
