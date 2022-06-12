Breaking News
Mumbai: Why H West Ward has highest Covid-19 cases
Mumbai Police summons Nupur Sharma over remarks against Prophet Mohammad
Mumbai reports 1,745 new Covid-19 cases, one death
Those who insult Hanuman Chalisa lost: Devendra Fadnavis on RS elections
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Sore orders high-level probe into Ranchi violence
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Priyanka Chopra drops stunning pictures from 'Citadel' sets, husband Nick Jonas says "Wow"

Priyanka Chopra drops stunning pictures from 'Citadel' sets, husband Nick Jonas says "Wow"

Updated on: 12 June,2022 01:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The 'Baywatch' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures and captioned the post and as "Snack" in the caption

Priyanka Chopra drops stunning pictures from 'Citadel' sets, husband Nick Jonas says

Priyanka Chopra/picture courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account


After her trip to Paris for brand promotion with fellow actor Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK singer Lisa, Global icon Priyanka Chopra has returned to the sets of her debut web series 'Citadel'.

The 'Baywatch' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures and captioned the post and as "Snack" in the caption.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)


Show full article

priyanka chopra Amazon Prime Video Web Series Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK