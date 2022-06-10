Breaking News
Priyanka Chopra shares a throwback bikini photo, hubby Nick finds it hot

Updated on: 10 June,2022 12:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The actress took to Instagram, where she shared the image when she was just 18-years-old. The photographs seem to be from her early modelling days

Priyanka Chopra shares a throwback bikini photo, hubby Nick finds it hot

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with husband Nick Jonas. Pic/AFP


Indian actress Priyanka Chopra shared a 22-year-old gorgeous picture of herself dressed in a bikini on social media.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared the image when she was just 18-years-old. The photographs seem to be from her early modelling days.


 
 
 
 
 
In the picture, the 'Dil Dhadakne Do' star is seen looking drop-dead-gorgeous wearing a brown bikini, a bind and bangles.

Sharing the picture she wrote, "Circa November 2000. Presenting my 18 yr old "smolder" : Patrick Durand (sic)."

After sharing the picture, Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas was impressed who dropped a fire emoji in the comment section.

In other news, the Indian actress welcomed her first child with her american pop star husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy earlier this year. The couple has named their baby girl Malti Marie.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'. She is also a part of upcoming web series 'Citadel'.


