Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh: Celebrities mourn demise of Ray Liotta

The demise of 'Goodfellas' star Ray Liotta has left everyone in deep shock.
Apart from fans and members of Hollywood, a slew of Bollywood celebrities have also expressed grief over the death of Ray Liotta.
Ranveer Singh took to Instagram Story and shared a picture of Ray.
"1954-2022. #RayLiotta," he captioned the picture along with a broken heart emoji.
"Rest in peace goodfella..," Arjun Kapoor posted on Instagram Story.
Priyanka Chopra reacted to the shocking news with broken heart emoji.
Ray 67, leaves behind a daughter, Karsen. He died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters, The Hollywood Reporter reported.
The actor played a memorable role as Ray Sinclair, the violent ex-convict husband of Melanie Griffith's character, in Jonathan Demme's Something Wild and as cop Matt Wozniak on the 2016-18 NBC cop drama Shades of Blue.
