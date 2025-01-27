Breaking News
Amol Parashar turns writer, currently penning a modern-day love story for the screen

Updated on: 28 January,2025 07:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Sweet Dreams actor Amol Parashar turns writer with a modern love story for the screen; laments that today’s rom-coms tend to ridicule the youth’s dating choices

Amol Parashar

We’ve often seen Amol Parashar fronting romantic comedies, the latest example being Sweet Dreams opposite Mithila Palkar. But don’t be surprised if you see him as the mind behind a rom-com soon. The actor is currently penning a modern-day love story for the screen. What prompted him to turn writer? The lack of stories that perfectly capture today’s romances, he says. “We get rom-com scripts, but often I have felt that there is a subtext of mild ridicule towards the young romance. The idea is largely that today’s generation is romancing on apps. It’s almost as if [the writers] are making fun of those characters, or [creating] two-dimensional characters, where one would be always having sex and the other is longing for love. It’s a stereotypical way of looking at people in their 20s by older people like us,” says the actor. 


Amol Parashar and Mithila Palkar in the filmAmol Parashar and Mithila Palkar in the film


Changing the on-screen language of romance is the need of the hour, says Parashar. He recalls how his poem, Not So Casual Sex, which he had performed at the 2020 Spoken Fest in Mumbai, had resonated with the youth. “It worked because the younger generation felt that someone told their story without making fun of them,” he says. 


The response to Not So Casual Sex gave him the confidence to pursue writing for the screen. “[After Not So Casual Sex], I thought of trying something similar on screen. I’m writing something in the space of modern romance. You may be on an app, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have feelings. We are yet to tell the Little Things and Permanent Roommates of 2025.”

