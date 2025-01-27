Kangana Ranaut, whose film Emergency was released recently, has decided to step out again to shoot for another film; British band Coldplay concluded its last concert in India

Back on the set

In the last week, Kangana Ranaut painted most social media feeds red with her comical and admirable interview with Shubhankar Mishra, and it appears that the actor, who confessedly prefers to stay within the confines of her home, has decided to step out again to shoot. On January 27, Ranaut said she had commenced filming a new movie with her Tanu Weds Manu (2011) co-star, R Madhavan. The announcement comes days after the release of Kangana’s Emergency, in which she essayed the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Also directed, written, and produced by Ranaut, the film hit the screens on January 17.

Bidding adieu to India

British band Coldplay, which concluded its last concert in India as part of the ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour in Ahmedabad, thanked fans for their love and kindness in the last two weeks. Comprising Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, and Will Champion, the band commenced their India tour in Mumbai on January 18 and performed three shows in the city before heading to Ahmedabad for two more concerts on January 25 and January 26. “Thank you, Ahmedabad; thank you, India. We’ll never forget these two weeks. Your love and kindness will stay with us forever (sic),” Coldplay said on X.

Padma Shri awardee

Weeks after making history by leading an extraordinary symphony of 546 musicians at the historic Gwalior Fort, renowned flute virtuoso Pandit Ronu Majumdar has been awarded the Padma Shri, the third-highest civilian award in India. Majumdar was among the 11 Padma Shri awardees who were honoured from Maharashtra. “I feel blessed and honoured to receive the Padma Shri. This recognition is truly humbling. I dedicate this award to my father and guru, Dr Bhanu Majumdar, and to my gurus, Pandit Ravi Shankar and Pandit Vijay Raghav Rao. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to the Home Ministry, [the] prime minister Narendra Modi, my wife Anandi, and sons Siddharth and Hrishikesh for supporting me emotionally during the hardest moments in my life,” he shared.