Kangana Ranaut

Kangy hits back at desi politicians

Kangana Ranaut may have put up one of her career’s finest performances in Emergency, but, it appears, the actor is yet to be rewarded with the fruits of her labour. Ranaut, who has been embroiled in controversy since news relating to the film hit headlines, took a dig at politicians and feminists for their lack of support amid protests against her film that are taking place in Punjab and parts of the UK. She praised British MP Bob Blackman for speaking out in the UK Parliament and defending the film’s right to be screened. Heaping praise on Blackman for supporting “my fundamental right of free speech,” she criticised Indian politicians and feminists for their silence. On January 18, the film’s screening was disrupted at a theatre in London after pro-Khalistan activists stormed inside the cinema hall and demanded that the movie be halted.

Not worth recording?

In a reference that may be as poetic as it is pertinent, Naseeruddin Shah said cinema’s important function is to serve as the record of its times. The actor, however, said it would be a “big tragedy” if future generations look at Bollywood movies to comprehend the India of this era. Speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival, Shah shared, “The most important purpose that serious cinema serves is not to bring change in the world. I don’t think anybody’s thinking is changed after seeing a film, no matter how wonderful it may be. Yes, it may help you raise a few questions. But the really important function of cinema is to act as a record of its times. Those are the most valuable films, because these films will be seen 100 years later. And, if 100 years later, people want to know what India of 2025 was like, it would be a big tragedy [if they found a Bollywood film].” Highlighting the difficulties that filmmakers face when creating “honest pictures” that reflect the realities of the times, he noted that films attempting to portray the truth often face bans or struggle to find an audience, because they lack the commercial elements that are essential to make successful films.

Back on screen

Sunny Deol’s Jaat is set to hit the theatres across the country on April 10, the makers announced on January 24. The film is slated to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, and is touted as a “high-octane drama” with “larger-than-life action sequences.” News relating to Gopichand Malineni’s directorial venture was shared by leading man Deol on social media. Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra.

Two veterans turn 80

Accomplished filmmaker Subhash Ghai (R) turned 80 on January 24, and celebrated the day by cutting a cake along with writer Javed Akhtar, who also hit the same milestone a few days ago. The duo posed for the lensmen, with Akhtar entertaining them with his trademark wit stating, “Never bring a knife between a writer and director.” Previously, Anil Kapoor took to the stories section of his official Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt post for Ghai, celebrating his “wisdom and creativity.” When questioned by the paparazzi, Akhtar also expressed relief about Saif Ali Khan’s safe return to his home following the horrific stabbing incident.

The story behind the series

With the Netflix series The Roshans serving as one of the most poignant narratives on the lives of the men who contributed immensely to Indian cinema, fans of (top, from left) Hrithik, Rajesh, and Rakesh Roshan have begun posing questions on matters that were raised but not fully addressed in the four-part show. Actor-filmmaker Rakesh says the docu-series was fuelled by his desire to highlight the achievements of his father, late composer Roshan Lal Nagrath (right), after he noticed his songs were missing from many music compilations. It was seven years ago when Rakesh found an old transistor that had songs of many renowned musicians. “There were 10,000 songs of all music directors and actors, but not of my father. I felt restless and disturbed,” the filmmaker said in an interview, adding that, later, he picked up a conversation with Shashi Ranjan after hearing him sing his father’s songs. “I told him, why don’t you make a documentary on him? But he suggested that we make a documentary series on all the other three Roshans—Rajesh, Hrithik, and myself. So it becomes a wholesome package for the audience to learn about our contribution to the film industry,” he said of the show that eventually came to be.