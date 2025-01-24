As Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from the Lilavati hospital, Javed Akhtar has shared his happiness about the good news

In Pic: Saif Ali Khan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Javed Akhtar is ‘relieved’ as Saif Ali Khan gets discharged: ‘All of us were extremely concerned’ x 00:00

In a shocking turn of events, an intruder entered Saif Ali Khan’s Bandra residence in an alleged attempt at robbery. When Saif confronted the intruder, he was stabbed six times. This case left the entire entertainment industry in a state of shock. After the incident, Saif was taken to Lilavati Hospital with the help of an autorickshaw. Now, as Saif has been discharged from the hospital, Javed Akhtar has shared his happiness about the good news.

ADVERTISEMENT

The filmmaker expressed relief and shared, “All of us were extremely concerned. And I'm happy that he has come back from the hospital," Akhtar said while attending the convocation ceremony at Whistling Woods International, a film institute founded by Subhash Ghai. Akhtar, in conversation with PTI, stated, “We were all deeply worried. It’s a relief to know he has returned home from the hospital."

Since the horrifying incident, several versions of it have surfaced. Recently, Saif also gave his statement on what happened that night.

Saif Ali Khan narrates the events of January 16

In his statement, Saif reportedly said that he and Kareena were woken up by Jeh’s nanny, Eliyama Philips’s scream. Upon tracking the scream, the couple found the intruder in Jeh’s room along with a screaming nanny and their younger son crying.

Saif tried to overpower the accused, identified as Shariful Islam, but in the tussle, he was attacked by a knife multiple times on his back, neck, and hand. Despite being injured, the actor pushed the intruder inside the room as Ms. Philips ran away with Jeh and locked him in.

Was Saif Ali Khan brought to the hospital by friend Afsar Zaidi?

The actor’s medical report gives detailed information about the injuries on his body. According to the actor’s medical report, Saif has suffered a 0.5 to 1 cm injury on the left side of his back, and an injury of 5 to 10 cm was reported on the left wrist. Additionally, an injury of 10-15 cm was found on the right side of Saif’s neck, while an injury of 3-5 cm was found on the right shoulder. The grave injury suffered by the actor is on his right elbow, which ranged from five centimeters.

Earlier, it was reported that Khan was accompanied to the hospital by his six-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan, which was also what the doctors at the hospital claimed. However, the medical report mentions the name of Afsar Zaidi.