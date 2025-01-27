Breaking News
Mahakumbh 2025: Coldplay singer Chris Martin, actress Dakota Johnson visit Prayagraj

Updated on: 27 January,2025 08:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

After five concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and his actress girlfriend Dakota Johnson were seen arriving at Prayagraj to witness the famed Mahakumbh

Chris Martin and Dakota

 Coldplay's frontman Chris Martin and his girlfriend, Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson, arrived in Prayagraj on Monday evening amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.


In visuals captured by ANI, Chris and Dakota were seen sitting in a car. The couple, dressed in saffron-colored attire, appeared excited as they reached the holy city, drawing attention as they made their way through the crowd.



Chris and Dakota came to India on January 16 for the band's musical tour. Chris along with the members of 'Coldplay' had concerts lined up in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Their last show of the Indian leg of Music of the Spheres tour was conducted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Republic Day.

Chris paid a heartfelt tribute to India by singing patriotic tracks such 'Vande Mataram' and 'Maa Tujhhe Salaam' during the Ahmedabad concert on Sunday. The soulful performance immediately enthralled the audience, and they reciprocated with loud cheers and applause.

He ended the concert with, "Salute to Mother India" and extended Republic Day wishes to everyone.

In another special moment during his concert, Chris also dedicated a beautiful song to the Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah.In a cheeky dig, Martin admitted that he didn't like him "destroy" the English batting lineup with his fiery bowling."O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket," Chris can be seen singing the song in a video shared on Disney+ Hotstar Instagram handle.

Sunday's show was live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Chris Martin concluded the concert by expressing gratitude and love for the vibrant crowd. 

