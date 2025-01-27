"The best bowler..": Chris Martin dedicates special song to "beautiful brother" Jasprit Bumrah during Coldplay concert

Cheekily, Chris Martin said he didn't like Jasprit Bumrah destroying England's batting lineup with his fierce pace. This was not the first time Chris showed his love and respect for Bumrah. The Indian bowler also received a special shout-out from singer Chris Martin during Coldplay's concerts in Mumbai on January 18 and January 19

In a special moment during the Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad, singer Chris Martin dedicated a beautiful song to Team India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who also made his presence at the concert.

Chris Martin called Bumrah the "best bowler" in the world.

Cheekily, Chris Martin said he didn't like Jasprit Bumrah destroying England's batting lineup with his fierce pace.

"O Jasprit Bumrah, my beautiful brother. The best bowler in the whole of cricket. We did not enjoy watching you destroy England, wicket after wicket," Coldplay's frontman Chris said, while he could be seen singing the song in a video shared on Disney+ Hotstar Instagram handle.

Chris Martin also played a clip of Bumrah in which he was seen destroying the batsmen with his fierce speed. Additionally, Coldplay displayed the pacer's signed jersey on the stage.

Sunday's show was live-streamed on Hotstar.

This was not the first time Chris showed his love and respect for Bumrah. The Indian bowler also received a special shout-out from singer Chris Martin during Coldplay's concerts in Mumbai on January 18 and January 19.

During his Day-1 act, Chris Martin surprised everyone when he suddenly mentioned the name of India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

"Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage," he said.

After thanking the fans, Martin added, "He (Bumrah) says he needs to bowl at me now."

Cricket fans definitely got excited when they heard Martin taking Bumrah's. Many even assumed that Bumrah would actually come on stage. He did not show up but Martin's shout-out to Bumrah definitely evoked a loud cheer from the audience at the concert, organised by BookMyShow Live.

On the second day, Martin once again gave a shout-out to Bumrah. He paid tribute to the bowler as he played a clip of the star cricketer's iconic dismissal of England batter Ollie Pope during the 2024 home series.

Jasprit Bumrah, the top-ranked bowler in ICC Men's Test Rankings, will be seen in action during the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, which will start from February 19 onwards. Bumrah, currently nursing a back issue, could miss out on the matches during the home ODI series against England, starting from February 6 onwards.

In a challenging tour for the Indian team in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah emerged as the lone warrior for India consistently delivering match-defining performances and being the leading wicket-taker in the series with 31 scalps to his name. His exceptional contributions not only earned him the Player of the Series award but also cemented his reputation as one of the finest bowlers in world cricket.

