Ahead of the third T20I, both teams will lock horns at the Saurashtra Cricket Association. The Suryakumar-led Team India started the series with a seven-wicket win at the Eden Gardens, followed by the victory in Chennai

Suryakumar Yadav. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India arrives in Rajkot ahead of 3rd T20I against England x 00:00

Ahead of the third T20I against England, Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India arrived in Rajkot. The "Men in Blue" received a warm welcome in the city from fans who were excited to see their stars in front of them.

Team India leads the five-match T20I series by 2-0 against England. In the second match, Tilak Varma played an unbeaten knock of 78 runs which was laced with 5 sixes and 4 fours. Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma have been brilliant with the willow so far. With the ball, Arshdeep Singh is leading the pace attack.

On Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) included Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh in India's squad as replacements for injured Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh.

"All-rounder Nitish Reddy sustained a side strain injury in the practice session on January 24 in Chennai. He is ruled out of the ongoing 5-match T20I series. Reddy will head to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further management," the BCCI statement said.

"Rinku Singh sustained a low back spasm while fielding in the 1st T20I against England on January 22. He is progressing well and the BCCI medical team is monitoring him closely. He is ruled out of the 2nd and 3rd games of the ongoing 5-match T20I series," it added.

India’s squad for the T20I series against England:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Axar Patel (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh.

(With IANS Inputs)