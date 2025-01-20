Bumrah had an exceptional series, claiming 32 wickets in five Tests and becoming the fourth-fastest player to reach 200 Test wickets

Jasprit Bumrah (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article 'This made me smile': Jasprit Bumrah on Coldplay’s mention of him at Mumbai concert x 00:00

India's star pacer Jasprit Bumrah expressed his delight after receiving a special mention from Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, during the band's concert in Mumbai on Saturday.

During the show, Martin humorously referenced Bumrah, suggesting the concert might need to pause due to the cricketer's presence.

“Hold on, we have to finish the show because Jasprit Bumrah wants to come and play backstage,” Martin joked, adding, “He says he needs to bowl at me now.” The Coldplay frontman then chanted Bumrah’s name and quipped, “We’ll ask him to wait 15 minutes.”

Bumrah shared his reaction on Instagram, saying, “This made me smile! Incredible vibe at the @coldplay concert in Mumbai (from what I’ve seen here) and even more special to be mentioned.”

Meanwhile, Bumrah has been named in India’s 15-member squad for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy. However, his participation in the tournament depends on his fitness. BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar expressed optimism about Bumrah’s availability for India’s opening group-stage match against Bangladesh.

“Bumrah has been advised to offload for five weeks, so he won’t be available for the first two ODIs against England. We’re awaiting updates on his fitness and expect a clearer status from the medical team by early February,” Agarkar stated during a press conference.

Bumrah, who suffered a back spasm during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, did not take the field on the final day of the series. Nevertheless, he had an exceptional series, claiming 32 wickets in five Tests and becoming the fourth-fastest player to reach 200 Test wickets.

“We’ll likely get more updates in the coming week or so about his fitness,” Agarkar added. “It would have been ideal if BCCI had provided the update directly. I might risk saying the wrong thing here. From what I understand, he was advised five weeks of offloading, which brings us to early February.”