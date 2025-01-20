ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025: Trophy tour with DP World thrills cricket fans in England, next stop India

Following successful stops in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, the England leg marks another milestone in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour with DP World

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour with DP World recently completed its eventful England leg, building excitement for the tournament’s ninth edition, which is set to take place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9.

During the England leg, the trophy was taken back to The Oval – the venue of the last ICC Champions Trophy final in 2017, where 2025 hosts Pakistan emerged victorious. The iconic setting provided a nostalgic backdrop as England wicket-keeper Jamie Smith, set to feature in his first Champions Trophy, shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming event. Smith spoke about his excitement, expectations for competing in Pakistan, and England’s ambitions heading into the tournament.

Adding to the spectacle, the prestigious silverware journeyed to some of London’s most renowned landmarks, including Tower Bridge, Big Ben, the London Eye, Piccadilly Circus, and Borough Market. This leg of the tour celebrated the connection between cricket’s global heritage and England’s vibrant cultural landmarks.

Following successful stops in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, the England leg marks another milestone in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour with DP World.

The tour’s next stop is India, where the trophy will enjoy another vibrant programme of activity across iconic locations and fan engagements in Mumbai, Bangalore and beyond.

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Trophy Tour with DP World continues to bring the excitement of cricket’s elite tournament to life, fostering anticipation as it journeys through all eight participating nations.

