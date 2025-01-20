"...should have been in the team": Suresh Raina on this star player

Suresh Raina also spoke about the snub of Suryakumar Yadav in the Champions Trophy 2025 team, by saying the side will miss the X-factor. Though Suryakumar has cemented his place in the T20I team, he has not been able to do the same in the ODIs

Mohammed Siraj. Pic/AFP

Former Team India cricketer Suresh Raina believes opening batsman Shubman Gill being appointed as the side's vice-captain for the Champions Trophy 2025 is a move that speaks volumes about his potential as a leader.

Shubman Gill served as Team India's vice-captain in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, last year. He retained the position for the ODIs against England and Champions Trophy 2025. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated that the 25-year-old has shown ample qualities to be appointed as Rohit Sharma's deputy.

"Absolutely. I think Shubman Gill is the next superstar in India. He’s done remarkably well in the one-day side. When you give such a good opportunity to a youngster, like making him the vice-captain in the ICC Champions Trophy, it speaks volumes about his potential."

"Rohit Sharma clearly knows who the next leader will be. Shubman Gill is one of the best captains we’ve seen, especially with how he led the Gujarat team in the IPL. The way he has performed in the last 12-16 months justifies this decision. That’s why Rohit will open with him—it’s a great move by the selectors and Rohit Sharma himself.

"Rohit has observed how Gill leads, much like how Virat Kohli did. Gill’s on-field work ethic is exceptional. He knows the team, leads from the front, and has a strong awareness of the game. It’s a very good move by the selectors and Rohit,” said Raina on the Star Sports press room show.

Suresh Raina also spoke about the snub of Suryakumar Yadav in the Champions Trophy 2025 team, by saying the side will miss the X-factor.

Though Suryakumar has cemented his place in the T20I team, he has not been able to do the same in the ODIs. His last appearance in the 50-over format was in the ODI World Cup 2023 against Australia.

“When the team was announced yesterday, I was surprised. Suryakumar Yadav, who made a lot of noise during the 2024 World Cup, wasn’t included. He’s called "360" in white-ball cricket for a reason. He can play sweeps, change the game in the middle overs, and chase at a run rate of 9. I believe Surya should have been in the team.

“In the middle overs, you need a player who can dominate the opposition. In Dubai, the dimensions of the ground vary—smaller at point and front, bigger on the cover—which suits Surya’s batting style. If he were included, the X-factor in the middle order wouldn’t be missing.

“Without him, more responsibility falls on the top three, whose form hasn’t been great. The middle order becomes a key focus: will KL Rahul play there? Will Rishabh Pant bat higher? Will there be a left-right combination? Will Axar Patel bat up the order? If Suryakumar were there, he could have batted anywhere," concluded Suresh Raina.

(With IANS Inputs)