Spidey in Hindi and Punjabi: Shubman Gill lends his voice to Spider-Man's Indian avatar

Cricketer Shubman Gill, who has been having a great run at IPL 2023, has voiced the character of Indian Spider-man, Pavitr Prabakhar for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Pic courtesy/ Yogen Shah

Cricketer Shubman Gill, who has been having a great run at IPL 2023, has launched the Hindi and Punjabi trailers for 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', introducing the first Indian Spider-Man named Pavitr Prabhakar. Pavitr Prabhakar is being voiced by Gill, who has shown his ability to be as good a performer in the recording studios as he is on the cricket field.

Our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man has landed in Mumbattan and gone desi. For the first time, a Hollywood film will be released in nine Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali - apart from English. The release date is June 1.

The media statement announcing the trailer release says: "Whether it is the relatable dialogues or the grasping narrative that appears in the trailer, every bit of it will connect you to your Indian roots and will also excite you to get engrossed in the universe of Spider-Man, once again. And Indian fans have a big surprise as 'Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse' is all set to release a day prior in India before its US release!"

Speaking about this exciting development, Shony Panjikaran - General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India said, “The interest and excitement Indian fans have shown towards Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is overwhelming. To fulfil this unprecedented demand in our market, we’ve decided to release the film a day prior, and again to reiterate in 10 languages."

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

For ages, Spider-man has been among the most popular and most loved superheroes in every generation. After the massive success of 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' in 2018, the masses can’t wait to get engrossed in the new dimensions of spider verse again.

(With inputs from IANS)