The iconic actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for making head turns at the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. This year, the star grabbed eyeballs as she made an entrance at the event in hooded silver gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes 2023 Film Festival in a hooded silver couture gown; Pics courtesy/ PTI

Listen to this article Aishwarya Rai Bachchan scripts another Cannes history with her dramatic hooded gown x 00:00

The Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has finally arrived on the red carpet of this year's event. She dressed herself in a black and silver hooded gown from the collections of Sophie Couture. Needless to say, Aishwarya's dramatic avatar is bound to win the hearts of the fashion world. The former Miss World completed the look with ruby lips.

This is how you went global no one gonna confused with anyone but called your name as it should ❤️💯. Motheerrrrr #AishwaryaRaiBachchan𓃵 #AishwariyaRai #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/oDDNkmEhvU — Aishwarya Rai💙 (@My_AishwaryaRai) May 18, 2023

The official Instagram handle of Sophie Couture has shared the details of the dress. The post said, "Unveiling a mind-blowing creation from our Maison, paired with lightweight aluminum details, a signature corset and crystals, from the Cannes Capsule Collection."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Couture (@sophiecouture)

The Paparazzi went crazy on the red carpet as they keep on chanting the name of the diva. Aishwarya is one of the most prominent Indian faces on the international podium, especially at Cannes. Earlier, Aishwarya's one look from Cannes went viral before she hit the red carpet. Aishwarya looked gorgeous in a green sequined Valentino cape dress. She accentuated her look with transparent block heels.

"The OG is back," a social media user commented. "The kind of bling we were waiting for," another one wrote.

Aishwarya is in Cannes with her daughter Aaradhya. Recently, A fan club for the former Miss World uploaded a video of the mother-daughter duo's grand welcome at Cannes with a flower bouquet.

Cannes Film Festival 2023 started on May 16 and will conclude on May 27. Established in 1946, the festival serves as a platform for filmmakers to showcase their works and compete for prestigious awards, including the Palme d'Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the festival.

Recently, Aishwarya featured in Mani Ratnam's two-part period film, 'Ponniyin Selvan: II'. The star has a double role as she plays the role of Nandini and Oomai Rani in the film, which is the sequel to the film Ponniyin Selvan: I, starring Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, R. Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, and many more.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever