The BTS singer took to his Instagram stories and shared a series of posts to confirm that he will be attending the festival. Blackpink's Jennie will also be making her debut at Cannes

Kim Tae-hyung

Listen to this article BTS's V confirms Cannes debut; Blackpink's Jennie to walk red carpet on same day? x 00:00

It's almost a week since the Cannes Film Festival commenced at the French Riviera. Several celebrities walked the red carpet and many movies have been screened at the festival. Now, it has been confirmed that BTS singer V aka Kim Taehyung will be making his debut at the festival. The news was confirmed by the singer himself as he took to his Instagram stories to reveal that he will be walking the red carpet for Celine at Cannes 2022.

The BTS singer took to his Instagram stories and shared a series of posts to confirm that he will be attending the festival. He shared a picture of the handwritten welcome note by Celine at Cannes followed by photos of his ‘Tae Crew’.

TAEHYUNG [thv] IG story update: pic.twitter.com/R4QGSg5ifM — thv updates (@DailylofV) May 22, 2023

While fans were thrilled to know of this development, rumour has it that Jennie from Blackpink will also be walking the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on the same day as Kim Taehyung on May 22. The K-pop idol, who will be seen in the international series 'The Idol' with 'The Weeknd', will also be making her Cannes debut.

Meanwhile, Jennie and Taehyung were recently caught on camera holding hands while taking a a stroll in Paris. With this, the rumours of around them dating have only become stronger. The rumours of Jenni and V dating first surfaced in December 2021 when V briefly followed and then unfollowed Jennie on Instagram. Reportedly, after the follow-unfollow incident V posted a message of Weverse and hinted that it has been an accidental follow dismissing rumours of dating. He asked, “Is there a way to get rid of the 'recommended' friends list here on this Insta thing?.... It's a scary app.”

Agencies of both V and Jennie have neither denied nor confirmed the dating rumours. Jennie's agency YG Entertainment told press in May 2022 that “we have nothing to say [regarding this matter]. We will inform you if we have a different response to share.” V's agency Big Hit Music did not comment.

Also Read: Cannes 2023: Shruti Haasan arrives at the festival in an all-black leather outfit; strikes a pose with an umbrella