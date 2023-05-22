As BTS celebrates its 10 year anniversary on June 13, major landmarks in Seoul will be turned purple and a special event place, called 'ARMY Road' will be created to celebrate the occasion

BTS will be celebrating their 10th anniversary on June 13

Listen to this article Seoul to turn purple to celebrate 10th anniversary of BTS next month x 00:00

Major landmarks in Seoul will turn purple next month in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the K-pop superband BTS since its debut. According to music industry sources, Hype, the K-pop powerhouse behind the group, and the Seoul metropolitan government are currently having a joint discussion on holding various events to commemorate the anniversary, reports Yonhap.

Creating a special event place, called 'ARMY Road', after the name of the band's global fandom, at the city's major landmarks is also one of the plans in discussion, the sources said. City officials expect the events will help boost Seoul's tourism industry, which has been battered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

BTS has been holding its own commemorative events and festival weeks around its debut day, which falls on June 13. Even during the period when large in-person events could not be held due to the pandemic, it had large-scale online meet-and-greet events for fans to interact with other fans around the world.

As this year is a significant year marking its 10th anniversary, similar events are expected to be held even though some members are on their mandatory military duty.

"We're going to announce when our plans for the events are decided," a Hype official said on condition of anonymity.

The K-pop septet will release a memoir, titled 'Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS' in honour of its 10th anniversary in South Korea and the United States and a commemorative stamp in the home country.

Also read: BTS's V confirms Cannes debut; Blackpink's Jennie to walk red carpet on same day?

Meanwhile, BTS member V, also known as Kim Taehyung, was seen in Paris recently, subsequent to being sighted with BLACKPINK vocalist Jennie in the same location. Rumours about Jennie and Taehyung dating have been swirling for a while, and the video of them walking together in Paris seemed solidify them. However, fans have been sending their support of the South Korean superstar, as 'We love you Taehyung' started trending on Twitter.

One of the fans posted pictures of V's recent sighting on Instagram, captioning it, "KIM TAEHYUNG spotted in paris.... THE KIM TAEHYUNG IS BACK (sparkles emoji) CÉLINE BOY V. TAEHYUNG X CÉLINE. Everyone Together. ALWAYS WITH YOU TAEHYUNG. WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG. #taehyoung #kimtaehyung #V #BTSV #BTS #taehyunginparis #celineboyv #taehyungxceline #trending."

In the pictures, V is seen wearing a black T-shirt under a bejewelled leather jacket, matching pants and shoes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS V - TaeTae updates (@thv_updates.95)

(With inputs from IANS)