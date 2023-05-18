BTS: Jungkook's work ethic praised by World Cup Anthem 'Dreamers' choreographers

BTS member Jungkook has won praise for his professionalism and humility from the choreographers of Dreamers, the FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup song

BTS member Jungkook performed at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in 2022

BTS' youngest member Jungkook is known for being a humble superstar, despite being immensely talented and globally famous. His legion of fans around the world can vouch for his manners and professionalism. The lead singer of BTS seems to have left a lasting impression on the choreographers of the FIFA Qatar 2022 World Cup song, Dreamers. F' Carla and Fiorella, two of the talented choreographers who worked on the song, recently shared their experience working with the Golden Maknae.

In an interview with Korea.net, the two of them praised Jungkook’s remarkable work ethic and undeniable talent. Carla spoke about Jungkook’s humbleness, professionalism, and quick learning abilities. She described him as a breath of fresh air, compared to other artists.

The choreographer shared she regretted the limited time they had to teach him the entire dance routine. Carla also said that she would have loved to work more with him. She was also amazed by the fact that BTS fans, the ARMY, are everywhere.

When Jungkook was in Doha to shoot the song, his fans had gathered at the site of shooting. Videos shared by fan clubs showed the star waving at fans waiting in the heat to catch a glimpse of him.

Fiorella, on the other hand, met Jungkook on the first day of shooting at an open market in Doha, known as the souk. She admired his love for his work. Fiorella highlighted Jungkook’s dedication to learning every move and ensuring that everything was executed flawlessly.

"One thing I really appreciated about him that despite all his fame and fanbase, he’s still very much humble and you don’t necessarily see that all the time," Fiorella said.

The official music video of Dreamers was released two days after the FIFA opening ceremony on November 22. Jungkook became the first K-pop singer to perform at a World Cup opening ceremony. The song was a kind of travelogue, which captured the singer exploring and dancing on the streets of Qatar. The dreamy song was part of the official soundtrack of the global football classic. In the video, the BTS member is seen performing alongside Qatari artist Fahad Al-Kubaisi.