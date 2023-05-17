Breaking News
Protect Jungkook trends after BTS star receives death threats

'Protect Jungkook' trends after BTS star receives death threats

Updated on: 17 May,2023 10:54 AM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent |

Recently Jungkook took to Weverse to request fans not to send food home

'Protect Jungkook' trends after BTS star receives death threats

Jungkook/Calvin Klein on Instagram

'Protect Jungkook' trends after BTS star receives death threats
'Protect Jungkook' started trending after BTS's youngest member Jungkook received death threats. Fans aka BTS ARMY have been demanding immediate action from Big Hit Music and HYBE, the K-pop group's agency. Recently, Jungkook took to Weverse to request fans not to send food to his home.


Now a netizen, has shared a series of posts with threats to Jungkook, including one with an image of a knife accompanied by a text overlay. Furthermore, the account claimed to be the sender of the food to his house, criticizing him for refusing to consume it and expressing the desire to harm him.



Here's how concerned fans reacted-


