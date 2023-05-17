'Protect Jungkook' trends after BTS star receives death threats

Recently Jungkook took to Weverse to request fans not to send food home

'Protect Jungkook' started trending after BTS's youngest member Jungkook received death threats. Fans aka BTS ARMY have been demanding immediate action from Big Hit Music and HYBE, the K-pop group's agency. Recently, Jungkook took to Weverse to request fans not to send food to his home.

Now a netizen, has shared a series of posts with threats to Jungkook, including one with an image of a knife accompanied by a text overlay. Furthermore, the account claimed to be the sender of the food to his house, criticizing him for refusing to consume it and expressing the desire to harm him.

Here's how concerned fans reacted-

Tw//self h@rm



those pics are edited and these sh twts keep increasing everyday and they are coming from accs having more than 1k followers..



‼️mass report and block



📌https://t.co/uib48w348O

📌https://t.co/t4wml1jNEA

📌https://t.co/XzYTkHXeGk

📌https://t.co/F9p8l9wokR pic.twitter.com/JJ9fjDKZq3 — Protect Jungkook (@ProtectJK0901) May 16, 2023

We urge you @BIGHIT_MUSIC to immediately take action against the stalkers and protect Jungkook's privacy and safety! His safety is of utmost priority. TAKE ACTION IMMEDIATELY!!!! @HYBEOFFICIALtwt @bts_bighit#PROTECTJUNGKOOK

BIGHIT PROTECT JUNGKOOK

HYBE PROTECT YOUR ARTIST — Raxeriaâ·â¤ | ThePlanet (@Winterbear_7V) May 17, 2023

Protect Jungkook and ensure his safety as death threats had been made against him by an account claiming that they have access to his home address as they are the one that SENT HIM FOOD. His safety is of utmost priority. TAKE ACTION IMMEDIATELY!!!! pic.twitter.com/dOto6G6I8k — Reii (@Reii99729429) May 17, 2023

