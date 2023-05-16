Halsey's surprise appearance at Min Yoongi aka Suga's concert has fans cheering on!

Halsey helped Suga close his show at Los Angeles

BTS rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga surprised fans during the Los Angeles leg of his 'Agust D Tour-D Day' world tour by teaming up with American singer-songwriter Halsey. The collaboration took place on the final day of Suga's three-day concert at Kia Forum.

The concert marked the first time Suga and Halsey performed their hit track 'Suga's Interlude' together which was part of Halsey's third studio album, 'Manic.' Besides the performance, the duo shared some fun moments and shared a warm hug before Halsey exited the stage.

Suga had kicked off his solo concerts as part of Agust D 'D-Day' world tour with the debut show that took place at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York. Besides impressing fans with his rapping and singing skills, Suga had added piano and guitar performances to the mix. Besides his latest track 'Amygdala' he also performed BTS's hits like 'Life Goes On' and 'Cypher pt 4.'

Here's how fans reacted-

