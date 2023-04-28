BTS's Jimin steals the show at event in New York, Yoongi aka Suga kicks off solo concerts

The K-pop stars are in the US for solo activities
Jimin/ taetaebooo on Instagram, Suga/Instagram
BTS's Jimin and Yoongi aka Suga have been taking New York by storm, both are currently in the US for solo activities. Jimin made his first public appearance as a Tiffany & Co. ambassador at the flagship store’s grand re-opening in New York City. According to reports, fans lined up at Fifth Avenue and the queue reached Central Park.
Meanwhile, Suga kicked off his solo concerts as part of Agust D 'D-Day' world tour. The debut show took place at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York. Besides impressing fans with his rapping and singing skills, Suga added piano and guitar performances to the mix. Besides his latest track 'Amygdala' he also performed BTS's hits like 'Life Goes On' and 'Cypher pt 4.'
Here's how fans reacted-
jimin looks so pretty at the tiffany event he's a dreamy prince :((— lav à¹ââ©âà¹âââà¹ (@bluejeanbirkin) April 28, 2023
Jimin at the Tiffany & Co's “The Landmark” opening event in NYC#JiminXTiffanyAndCo #ParkJimin #TiffanyAndCo @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/rpU2SXMtd7— Anshiâ· (@Anshika72480761) April 28, 2023
JIMIN THE MAIN EVENT— ð«ð¾ðºððð¾ððºðð¾ð ðº Ë¡â±áµáµ á¶Ê³áµá¶»Ê¸ â¡ (@leakhenapark) April 28, 2023
Yoongi Concert's are Outstanding.— ð¨ðâ·ð¥¢ð«-ð«ððð¥¢ (@ot7info) April 28, 2023
BIGHIT Staff Calling themselves #SUGA_CREW
Dancers calling themselves #TEAM_SUGA
Yoongi's Live Band is also #TEAM_SUGA
Crowd is singing with #AgustD
Start to End Unmatchable Literally NO ONE can do this Ever except Min Yoongi.
Thankyou!
Thread of my concert pics because i still can’t believe i saw yoongi live #AgustD_SUGA_Tour_in_NY#AgustD_SUGA_Tour_in_NY_day2#AgustD_SUGA_Tour #AgustD pic.twitter.com/xe5zjKjMXp— Vâ· SAW YOONGIð¥¢ (@yoongzs_) April 28, 2023