Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News

BTS's Jimin steals the show at event in New York, Yoongi aka Suga kicks off solo concerts

Updated on: 28 April,2023 11:35 AM IST  |  New York
mid-day online correspondent

The K-pop stars are in the US for solo activities

BTS's Jimin steals the show at event in New York, Yoongi aka Suga kicks off solo concerts

Jimin/ taetaebooo on Instagram, Suga/Instagram

BTS's Jimin steals the show at event in New York, Yoongi aka Suga kicks off solo concerts
BTS's Jimin and Yoongi aka Suga have been taking New York by storm, both are currently in the US for solo activities. Jimin made his first public appearance as a Tiffany & Co. ambassador at the flagship store’s grand re-opening in New York City. According to reports, fans lined up at Fifth Avenue and the queue reached Central Park.


Also Read: BTS's Min Yoongi aka Suga to make solo debut on Jimmy Fallon's show, 'Amygdala' gets content warning on Youtube



Meanwhile, Suga kicked off his solo concerts as part of Agust D 'D-Day' world tour. The debut show took place at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York. Besides impressing fans with his rapping and singing skills, Suga added piano and guitar performances to the mix. Besides his latest track 'Amygdala' he also performed BTS's hits like 'Life Goes On' and 'Cypher pt 4.'


Here's how fans reacted-

 

