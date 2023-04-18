Breaking News
BTS's Jimin poses with J-Hope as he prepares to leave for mandatory military service today

Updated on: 18 April,2023 10:54 AM IST  |  South Korea
According to reports Seokjin aka Jin also joined the ceremony

BTS's Jimin poses with J-Hope as he prepares to leave for mandatory military service today

Credit: Jimin on Weverse

BTS's Jimin ensured he spent time with former roommate and group member J-Hope a day before he left for mandatory military service. The duo posed for a picture in which J-Hope's cropped hair was visible. According to reports, the groups eldest member Seokjin aka Jin who enlisted in December 2022,  also joined the enterance ceremony, along with the other five members-RM, Jimin, Suga, Taehyung and Jungkook.


Also Read: After attending Coachella, BTS's Jungkook returns home in time before J-Hope's military enlistment



Here's how fans reacted-


Are you sad about J-Hope`s military enlistment?
BTS K-Pop Korean Entertainment Updates J-hope Seokjin Jimin Suga Kim Taehyung Jeon Jungkook Namjoon

