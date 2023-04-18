BTS's Jimin poses with J-Hope as he prepares to leave for mandatory military service today

According to reports Seokjin aka Jin also joined the ceremony

Credit: Jimin on Weverse

BTS's Jimin ensured he spent time with former roommate and group member J-Hope a day before he left for mandatory military service. The duo posed for a picture in which J-Hope's cropped hair was visible. According to reports, the groups eldest member Seokjin aka Jin who enlisted in December 2022, also joined the enterance ceremony, along with the other five members-RM, Jimin, Suga, Taehyung and Jungkook.

Here's how fans reacted-

I’m not crying, you are ð­ð­ð­ Credit to the owner of this photoð Always our sunshine JUNG HOSEOK #JHOPE #HOSEOK pic.twitter.com/cI45tgSLfe — Celeste (@celeste134340) April 18, 2023

jung hoseok, you must know how deeply loved you are by all armys. we'll always stay by your side. i am so deeply proud of the person you are. thank you for being my best friend. our sun will come out again before we know it. borahae, hobi. for the rest of my life. @BTS_twt — taylorâ· (@jkselmolaugh) April 18, 2023