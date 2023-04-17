After attending Coachella, BTS's Jungkook returns home in time before J-Hope's military enlistment

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 April,2023 04:42 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Jungkook was spotted at Incheon airport in an all black look paired with a denim jacket

Jungkook/Instagram

BTS's maknae Jungkook has returned to Seoul after completing his US schedule, in time before group member J-Hope's military enlistment. The singer-dancer opted for an all black look paired with a denim jacket. The K-pop idol was greeted by fans, cheering for him along with posters and banners welcoming him home. Soon after 'Welcome Home Jungkook' started trending.


While in the US, Jungkook attended the recent Coachella music festival. After his photos and videos went viral,  he took to Weverse to share a picture of himself. In the photo, Jungkook sat on a couch pouting and making a victory sign with his fingers. The singer was seen in a black T-shirt and pants. 




He posted, "Man I intended to visit Coachella quietly but people recognized me right away. ARMYs are incredible. Thank you, love you. How did you recognize me, I even trimmed my front hair. I took this pic in a hurry to show ARMYs. This is how it feels to be a celebrity, feels nice for no reason."

Meanwhile, J-Hope took to social media to congratulate Jimin for the success of his album 'Face.' Group member Seokjin aka Jin commented 'D-1' which had fans guessing has something to do with J-Hope's enlistment date.

Here's how fans reacted-

