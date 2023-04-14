Breaking News
'BTS is Back' trends as Korean animated series 'Bastion' teases song featuring OT7

Updated on: 14 April,2023 06:05 PM IST  |  Seoul
mid-day online correspondent |

K-pop sensation BTS is set to release a new song for the upcoming South Korean animated series Bastions.

All seven members of Kpop band BTS have come together for the theme song of a Korean animated series.


BTS as a band is on a hiatus, as the members are either pursuing their solo projects currently or serving in the South Korean military. However, a song featuring the seven members is releasing soon and BTS ARMY is crying happy tears! The Korean animated series Bastion will feature a yet-untitled song by the septet. The song is expected to be released around the premiere of the series on May 14. 


The makers released a teaser for the animated film with a snippet of BTS' new song. South Korean television network SBS released the opening title sequence for Bastions, featuring the track sung by BTS as the show's theme song. Take a look:




This song will be BTS' first release as a full group since the release of their anthology album 'Proof' in June 2022. Since then, the members of the group have branched out into solo careers. The eldest member, Kim Seokjin, has enlisted in the South Korean military to fulfill his mandatory service. Another member, J-hope, is expected to enlist soon.

After the teaser dropped, BTS' fandom, the ARMY, started tweeting 'BTS IS COMING' and 'BTS IS BACK' on social media, to celebrate the release of a project featuring all seven members after a long time.

 

The soundtrack of Bastion will also feature other Kpop acts such as LE SSERAFIM, Brave Girls, Heize, AleXa, and other big names. 

 

 

 

 

 

