BTS's J-Hope assures fans he isn't enlisting tomorrow, promises live chat

BTS's rapper J-Hope took to Weverse to assure fans that he is not enlisting for mandatory military duty on April 11 . He posted, "Everyone, I'm not going tomorrow.. I'll come to see you this week through live streaming. My ARMYs, don't have a hard time. Love you, ARMYs." J-Hope posted a finger heart to express his love for his fans and assured them he will meet them and keep them updated before his enlistment.

Earlier Big Hit music had informed fans, "J-Hope intends on enlisting as an active duty soldier, and there will be no separate or official ceremony at the time and date of his enlistment at the new recruit training center. The enlistment ceremony held at the training center is a place meant for new recruits and their family and close friends. In order to prevent any chaotic situations and safety accidents, we strongly insist that fans do not visit the site. Please just send your warm wishes of greetings and encouragements in heart only."

Meanwhile, the group's eldest member Jin is already serving in the military and had joined last December.

