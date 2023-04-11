Breaking News
Mumbai: Activists demand 50 per cent rebate on water charges in light of cut
Darshan death case: ‘How did cops suddenly find the suicide note’
Mumbai: Civic body’s dust mitigation project gathering dust?
Mumbai: 32-yr-old turns to crime when hawking fails; busted in 6 months
Bombay HC quashes transfer of suspended EPFO employee to Indore
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTSs J Hope assures fans he isnt enlisting tomorrow promises live chat

BTS's J-Hope assures fans he isn't enlisting tomorrow, promises live chat

Updated on: 11 April,2023 12:32 PM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Fans speculated that he will be enlisting on April 11

BTS's J-Hope assures fans he isn't enlisting tomorrow, promises live chat

J-Hope/Instagram


BTS's rapper J-Hope took to Weverse to assure fans that he is not enlisting for mandatory military duty on April 11 . He posted, "Everyone, I'm not going tomorrow.. I'll come to see you this week through live streaming. My ARMYs, don't have a hard time. Love you, ARMYs." J-Hope posted a finger heart to express his love for his fans and assured them he will meet them and keep them updated before his enlistment.


Earlier Big Hit music had informed fans, "J-Hope intends on enlisting as an active duty soldier, and there will be no separate or official ceremony at the time and date of his enlistment at the new recruit training center. The enlistment ceremony held at the training center is a place meant for new recruits and their family and close friends. In order to prevent any chaotic situations and safety accidents, we strongly insist that fans do not visit the site. Please just send your warm wishes of greetings and encouragements in heart only."



Meanwhile, the group's eldest member Jin is already serving in the military and had joined last December. 


Also Read: See Pic! ARMY has found BTS's Jungkook's doppelganger and it's a woman

Here's how fans reacted-

 

BTS J-hope south korea K-Pop Korean Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK