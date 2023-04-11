See Pic! ARMY has found BTS's Jungkook's doppelganger and it's a woman

The doppelganger is a Japanese woman and the wife of actor Shim Hyung Tak

Jungkook/Calvin Klein on Instagram

ARMY has found BTS's Jungkook's doppelganger and her pictures have gone viral over social media- it is a Japanese woman and the wife of actor Shim Hyung Tak.

Meanwhile, BTS's youngest member, vocalist and dancer Jungkook is currently in the US where he is reportedly working on a secret project. Chairman of Hybe, Bang Si-Hyuk shared a picture where Jungkook is seen alongside Scooter Braun, Andrew Watt and Cirkut, in a recording studio. he caption by Scooter Braun read, "It is always fun to witness history. These are the moments. This is a BIG one. #JK @thisiswatt @hitmanb72 @cirkut @jonbellion #hybe #teamworkmakesthedreamwork." along with a fire emoji. The pictures instantly went viral and fans were quick to pick up hints that the project is a collaboration between Jungkook and Justin. Jungkook has often said that he is a huge Justin Bieber fan.

Here's how fans reacted-

I just watched the video not only does she look exactly like jungkook in a wig (even her smile) but she's 18 years younger than him and Japanese... — ë§í¤ê³ í (@Gottsanfan) April 10, 2023

“She seriously looks like underage jungkook days “ “It looks like jungkook with long hair “



Knetizens reacting over SHIN HYUNGTAK'S JAPANESE WIFE WHO LOOKS LIKE BTS JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/KjaHZjRNyx — ï¾ â¡ ï¾ (@ayjk97) April 10, 2023

& let me guess. Shim Hyung Tak had people to start this rumor huh? lmao. poor Jungkook . they literally look nothing alikeð­ — BLACKPINK IN UR AREAð¤ð (@badestbih) April 10, 2023