See Pic! ARMY has found BTS's Jungkook's doppelganger and it's a woman

11 April,2023
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The doppelganger is a Japanese woman and the wife of actor Shim Hyung Tak

Jungkook/Calvin Klein on Instagram


ARMY has found BTS's Jungkook's doppelganger and her pictures have gone viral over social media- it is a Japanese woman and the wife of actor Shim Hyung Tak.


Meanwhile, BTS's youngest member, vocalist and dancer Jungkook is currently in the US where he is reportedly working on a secret project. Chairman of Hybe, Bang Si-Hyuk shared a picture where Jungkook is seen alongside Scooter Braun, Andrew Watt and Cirkut, in a recording studio. he caption by Scooter Braun read, "It is always fun to witness history. These are the moments. This is a BIG one. #JK @thisiswatt @hitmanb72 @cirkut @jonbellion #hybe #teamworkmakesthedreamwork." along with a fire emoji. The pictures instantly went viral and fans were quick to pick up hints that the project is a collaboration between Jungkook and Justin. Jungkook has often said that he is a huge Justin Bieber fan.



