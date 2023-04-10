BTS's Suga unveils track list for D-Day featuring RM and J-Hope, rapper will appear on IU's Palette

Suga‘s latest song 'People Pt. 2; features IU

BTS’s rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga took to social media to unveil the entire track list of his album D-Day by Agust D. The ten tracks feature famous Korean artists including fellow BTS members Namjoon aka RM and Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope. Other popular artistes on the album are IU and Kim Woo Sung of The Rose. In addition to this, the late Oscar-winning Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has also collaborated with Suga for Snooze. It will be the Japanese singer’s posthumous release following his passing away on March 28.

Fans are curious about another track on the album titled ‘Life Goes On’ that shares it's title with a popular BTS track that turned out to be a huge hit. Interestingly, BTS member J-Hope is part of the song too.

Meanwhile, IU's YouTube channel has announced that Suga will be making a guest appearance on 'IU's Palette', garnering a lot of attention. A photo of the duo from the set of 'IU's Palette' has also been released. The episode will mark theur first public interaction, following their collaboration track 'Eight' n May 2020 and their recent collaboration track 'People Pt.2.'

