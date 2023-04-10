Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde steps in to halt ‘dadagiri’ of housing society committee
Stress and heart attack quietly killing Mumbai’s policemen
BMC is back to its favourite pastime—re-digging up Mumbai!
Mumbai: Woman booking hospital appointment online loses Rs 18 lakh
Mumbai: Work on undersea tunnel for bullet train to start soon
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTSs Suga unveils track list for D Day featuring RM and J Hope rapper will appear on IUs Palette

BTS's Suga unveils track list for D-Day featuring RM and J-Hope, rapper will appear on IU's Palette

Updated on: 10 April,2023 02:24 PM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Suga‘s latest song 'People Pt. 2; features IU

BTS's Suga unveils track list for D-Day featuring RM and J-Hope, rapper will appear on IU's Palette

Suga/Instagram


BTS’s rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga took to social media to unveil the entire track list of his album D-Day by Agust D. The ten tracks feature famous Korean artists including fellow BTS members Namjoon aka RM and Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope. Other popular artistes on the album are IU and Kim Woo Sung of The Rose. In addition to this, the late Oscar-winning Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has also collaborated with Suga for Snooze. It will be the Japanese singer’s posthumous release following his passing away on March 28. 


Also Read: BTS's Jungkook, Taehyung, Suga and RM, Blackpink members attend Harry Styles concert



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SUGA of BTS 민윤기 (@agustd)


Fans are curious about another track on the album titled ‘Life Goes On’ that shares it's title with a popular BTS track that turned out to be a huge hit. Interestingly, BTS member J-Hope is part of the song too. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SUGA of BTS ë¯¼ì¤ê¸° (@agustd)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SUGA of BTS ë¯¼ì¤ê¸° (@agustd)

Meanwhile, IU's YouTube channel has announced that Suga will be making a guest appearance on 'IU's Palette', garnering a lot of attention. A photo of the duo  from the set of 'IU's Palette' has also been released. The episode will mark theur first public interaction, following their collaboration track 'Eight' n May 2020 and their recent collaboration track 'People Pt.2.'

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ááµááµáá³á· IU (@dlwlrma)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ááµááµáá³á· IU (@dlwlrma)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ááµááµáá³á· IU (@dlwlrma)

Also Read: BTS's Jimin thanks fans for top spot on Billboard hot 100 but THIS is what caught their attention

BTS Suga IU K-Pop Korean Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK