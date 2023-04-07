Breaking News
Confirmed! BTS's Yoongi aka Suga and IU collaborate for 'People Pt 2'

Updated on: 07 April,2023 10:16 AM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Suga dropped his pre-release track 'People Pt 2' featuring IU ahead of the release of his album 'D-DAY'

A still from the song


BTS's rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga has dropped his pre-release track 'People Pt 2' along with it's music video. The song featuring IU comes ahead of the release of his first official album 'D-DAY.' Rumours of the collaboration had been doing the rounds through the week and it has now been confirmed. 


The emotional song features Suga singing and rapping as he recalls the past. Towards the end of the video Suga explains that the song was written during Covid-19, when he thought he "lost everything."



Suga and IU previously collaborated on hit song 'Eight.' Meanwhile, 'D-DAY' -the final instalment in Suga’s 'Agust D trilogy, will release on April 21.


Here's how fans reacted to the song-

Also Read: BTS's Jimin thanks fans for top spot on Billboard hot 100 but THIS is what caught their attention

BTS Suga Min Yoon-gi IU K-Pop Korean Entertainment

