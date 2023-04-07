Confirmed! BTS's Yoongi aka Suga and IU collaborate for 'People Pt 2'

Suga dropped his pre-release track 'People Pt 2' featuring IU ahead of the release of his album 'D-DAY'

A still from the song

BTS's rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga has dropped his pre-release track 'People Pt 2' along with it's music video. The song featuring IU comes ahead of the release of his first official album 'D-DAY.' Rumours of the collaboration had been doing the rounds through the week and it has now been confirmed.

The emotional song features Suga singing and rapping as he recalls the past. Towards the end of the video Suga explains that the song was written during Covid-19, when he thought he "lost everything."

Suga and IU previously collaborated on hit song 'Eight.' Meanwhile, 'D-DAY' -the final instalment in Suga’s 'Agust D trilogy, will release on April 21.

Here's how fans reacted to the song-

The mv is very Suga but holy mother!!! Min Yoongi singing? I cannot process this all at once #People_Pt2 #SUGA — ja is temp ia | FACE | D-DAY (@seokjindreaam) April 7, 2023

I really just love him so much. Sorry, loss for words. pic.twitter.com/HwV0MULBWG — Ddaengâ· ð chapter 2 enthusiast (@JustYoongiMe) April 7, 2023

Cause if The feeling can change a whole person into the concept of Love , it’s only fair that when they go their love must go with them ..

barring the feeling alone while the other person is no longer there makes things harder for everyone … oh Yoongi https://t.co/9P6wz55kSN — Hibaâ· (@iHiBa_) April 7, 2023

isn't it the same iu palette studio which hobi used for practice while guesting on palette. yoongi on iu palette is getting way too real pic.twitter.com/TmrPglI1DJ — reems â¡s salmaðª (@eight_lily7) April 7, 2023

Yoongi asking what makes one sad and articulating that its dread gives me goosebumps because that to me is the most apt descriptor. pic.twitter.com/pBGn4ObLbW — Redlippy & People Pt. 2, bro â­â¬ (@redlippyandwoo1) April 7, 2023

Also Read: BTS's Jimin thanks fans for top spot on Billboard hot 100 but THIS is what caught their attention