Updated on: 03 April,2023 12:37 PM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent |

BTS’s Yoongi aka Suga announces new album 'D-DAY' will also release solo documentary

BTS's agency, Big Hit Music took to Twitter to announce rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga's new album 'D-DAY.' 






The post said, "Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. BTS member SUGA is releasing his first official solo album, “D-DAY." “D-DAY” marks the concluding chapter of a trilogy by SUGA’s another moniker, Agust D, succeeding the previous mixtapes, “Agust D” and “D-2.” The album delves into the personal journey of SUGA as Agust D, offering an intimate portrayal of his life as an artist. We ask for fans’ love and support for the last chapter of his trilogy. Starting with the pre-release track set to drop on April 7, SUGA will be engaging with fans through a variety of content, including a documentary and a world tour. As SUGA embarks on his first official solo activities, we kindly request for your support. Pre-order Begins: Monday, April 3, 2023 @ 11 AM (KST) Release Date: Friday, April 21, 2023 @ 1 PM (KST) Thank you.

Suga will also star in a solo documentary on Weverse and Disney+ called SUGA: Road To D-Day. A teaser of the documentary  has been released on social media. 

Suga BTS Korean Entertainment K-Pop south korea

