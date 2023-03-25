BTS's Suga surprises fans with new pic featuring Seokjin at group's reunion

Jin is currently serving his mandatory military duty

Yoongi aka Suga from BTS took fans aka Army by surprise on Saturday by sharing a new picture on his Instagram stories, that featured Seokjin at group's reunion. Jimin and Taehyung are not in the picture, Suga clarified that they had been there but left early. Jin is currently serving his mandatory military duty and has completed 100 days on duty.

Here's how fans reacted-

I'M CRYING YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND AFTER 100 DAYS OT7 AGAIN OHMY SEOKJIN WE MISSED YOU BBY pic.twitter.com/vKFnmDrbzO — í°ëâ· ♥ï¸ìí¬ë°©í¬â¡ï¸ (@lost_sea12) March 25, 2023

the loves of my life â¡ pic.twitter.com/dxiphemiUR — seokjin misser â· (@diortaev) March 25, 2023

HOW DO I PREVENT SEOKJIN FROM GOING BACK pic.twitter.com/ZaQrx74hgD — Allieâ· | 648 | STREAM FACEðª (@romanvante) March 25, 2023

ð­ð­ð­ðððð pic.twitter.com/0xmzsL2mdv — Winâ¨ (@AgustWinJin) March 25, 2023

Is this normal if i'm in love thousand more to him with that Thom Browne jacket? My Seokjin is home ð¥º

WELCOME HOME JIN ð https://t.co/9xY6VLLgKM — just for (@875nijkoesmik) March 25, 2023

i was so disoriented and didn’t believe it was seokjin and the thing that gave him away was his crooked fingers https://t.co/HlcuCPy4XZ — na â· ðª (@nawithluuv) March 25, 2023

True he must be very happy i hope so he will miss his seokjin hyung a little less now that he has met him he truly loves all his hyungs so much couldn't wait for them to be together once again inshallah that time will come soon https://t.co/Mw9MDQpCGe — FACEISCOMING (@umarkefandommmm) March 25, 2023

