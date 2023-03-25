Breaking News
BTS's Suga surprises fans with new pic featuring Seokjin at group's reunion

BTS's Suga surprises fans with new pic featuring Seokjin at group's reunion

Updated on: 25 March,2023 09:11 PM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Jin is currently serving his mandatory military duty

BTS's Suga surprises fans with new pic featuring Seokjin at group's reunion

BTS


Yoongi aka Suga from BTS took fans aka Army by surprise on Saturday by sharing a new picture on his Instagram stories, that featured Seokjin at group's reunion. Jimin and Taehyung are not in the picture, Suga clarified that they had been there but left early. Jin is currently serving his mandatory military duty and has completed 100 days on duty.


Here's how fans reacted-



 


 

