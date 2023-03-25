BTS's Suga surprises fans with new pic featuring Seokjin at group's reunion

Jin is currently serving his mandatory military duty
BTS
Yoongi aka Suga from BTS took fans aka Army by surprise on Saturday by sharing a new picture on his Instagram stories, that featured Seokjin at group's reunion. Jimin and Taehyung are not in the picture, Suga clarified that they had been there but left early. Jin is currently serving his mandatory military duty and has completed 100 days on duty.
Here's how fans reacted-
I'M CRYING YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND AFTER 100 DAYS OT7 AGAIN OHMY SEOKJIN WE MISSED YOU BBY pic.twitter.com/vKFnmDrbzO— í°ëâ· ♥ï¸ìí¬ë°©í¬â¡ï¸ (@lost_sea12) March 25, 2023
the loves of my life â¡ pic.twitter.com/dxiphemiUR— seokjin misser â· (@diortaev) March 25, 2023
HOW DO I PREVENT SEOKJIN FROM GOING BACK pic.twitter.com/ZaQrx74hgD— Allieâ· | 648 | STREAM FACEðª (@romanvante) March 25, 2023
Kangen Bangtan— Winâ¨ (@AgustWinJin) March 25, 2023
Kangen OT7
WE LOVE YOU BANGTAN
I MISS U SEOKJIN
ððððððð pic.twitter.com/0xmzsL2mdv
WE LOVE YOU JIN— SaAwr (@AhmadMunawwir19) March 25, 2023
WE LOVE YOU SEOKJIN#TheAstronaut #JIN #ë°©íìë ë¨ì§ @BTS_twt
Is this normal if i'm in love thousand more to him with that Thom Browne jacket? My Seokjin is home ð¥º— just for (@875nijkoesmik) March 25, 2023
WELCOME HOME JIN ð https://t.co/9xY6VLLgKM
i was so disoriented and didn’t believe it was seokjin and the thing that gave him away was his crooked fingers https://t.co/HlcuCPy4XZ— na â· ðª (@nawithluuv) March 25, 2023
True he must be very happy i hope so he will miss his seokjin hyung a little less now that he has met him he truly loves all his hyungs so much couldn't wait for them to be together once again inshallah that time will come soon https://t.co/Mw9MDQpCGe— FACEISCOMING (@umarkefandommmm) March 25, 2023
Also Read: BTS's Jungkook, Taehyung, Suga, RM, Blackpink members at Harry Styles concert