Big Hit music shares update on BTS's J-Hope's military enlistment

The statement read, "J-Hope will be enlisting in the Army as an active-duty soldier to fulfill his mandatory military service"

J-Hope/Instagram

K-pop group BTS's agency, Big Hit music has shared a new update on rapper J-Hope's military enlistment.

The agency released a statement on Saturday that read, "We thank all the fans for your continued support for BTS and would like to update you on J-Hope's upcoming enlistment into the military. J-Hope will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the Army. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of his entry. The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts. We also advise you not to get adversely affected by purchasing unauthorized tours or product packages that illegally use the artist’s IP. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorized use of such IP.” They added. “We ask for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he completes his military service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time. Thank you.”

J-Hope also addressed fans in a post to which Jimin and Jin reacted.

Here's how fans reacted

LIKE NO WAY IS MR CUTIFUL J-HOPE GOING TO THE FUCKING MILITARY NOOOO MAMES IM NOT LETTING HIM GO pic.twitter.com/BpABHahsdh — ely #ELYZA ðª (@taekuv) April 2, 2023

a purple morning scenery for an army like með j-hope i will patiently wait for you we love you all armys love youð¥ºððð#Jhope_military #BTS pic.twitter.com/gLAtlFJZzb — í¤ì´ì§ (@softlyforjy) April 2, 2023

