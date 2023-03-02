Breaking News
BTS's J-hope collaborates with J Cole for ‘On the street’

Updated on: 02 March,2023 05:40 PM IST  |  South Korea
The rapper had recently announced he has begun the military enlistment process

BTS's J-hope collaborates with J Cole for ‘On the street’

Big Hit music had recently released a statement announcing that BTS's rapper J-Hope has begun his military enlistment process. After Jin, J-Hope will be the second member to enlist for mandatory military service. In what comes as a parting gift to fans, J-Hope has dropped the teaser of his collaboration with J Cole titled ‘On the street.’


The teaser shows J-hope walking with his back towards the camera and is joined by J Cole. A whistle follows. J-Hope has looked at J Cole as an inspiration for a long time.


 
 
 
 
 
Group member Min Yoongi aka Suga commented, 'Double Jay' with a fire emoji.

Are you saddened by the news of J-Hope enlisting for mandatory military service?
