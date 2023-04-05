IU and Park Bo Gum starrer 'You Did Good' to release on Netflix

IU and Park Bo Gum have never acted in a K-Drama together

IU and Park Bo Gum

South Korean production company Pan Entertainment, has announced that the IU and Park Bo Gum starrer drama ‘You Did Good’ will be aired via Netflix. Pan Entertainment had earlier announced it's tie-up with Netflix Worldwide Entertainment LCC for the production and supply of original content. The company has now announced "It is true that 'You Did Good will be released through Netflix."

According to reports the story is set in the 1950s, where a rebellious Ae Soon and a dull Gwan Sik, played by IU and Park Bo Gum, respectively, live their adventurous lives on Jeju Island. It is written by Lim Sang Chun, who was loved for his work in When the Camellia Blooms, Baek Hee Has Returned, and Fight for My Way.

IU and Park Bo Gum have never acted in a K-Drama together, but they have both appeared as guests in Hyori’s Bed and Breakfast, which also took place at Jeju Island.

Here's how fans reacted

Dubbing, subtitles will be included in IU x PBG Drama í¹ì¹



Netflix told Ilgan Sports, “It is true that the drama starring IU and Park Bo-gum will be released through Netflix. https://t.co/eQLb1OZOMy — Strawberry Moon (@3viesls) April 4, 2023

it's been 4 yrs since iu kdrama era nd we're now gonna have to wait till 2025 for her series w park bo gum.. I'M TOO IMPATIENT pic.twitter.com/DQmcugpExG — TINA DAY ðð (@joonsgenre) April 4, 2023

'í­ì¹ ìììë¤' EFFECT



Pan Entertainment's stock price went up by 5.21% from the previous trading day after it announced that it has signed a contract with Netflix to produce & supply the OTT content, 'í­ì¹ ìììë¤'. https://t.co/AwSBMqockL#ParkBoGum #IU



cr: owner of pics pic.twitter.com/UYklenm2dE — Park Bo Gum Testimonials (@sword061693) April 4, 2023

