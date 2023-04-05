Breaking News
IU and Park Bo Gum starrer 'You Did Good' to release on Netflix

Updated on: 05 April,2023 10:41 AM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent |

IU and Park Bo Gum have never acted in a K-Drama together

South Korean production company Pan Entertainment, has announced that the IU and Park Bo Gum starrer drama ‘You Did Good’ will be aired via Netflix. Pan Entertainment had earlier announced it's tie-up with Netflix Worldwide Entertainment LCC for the production and supply of original content. The company has now announced "It is true that 'You Did Good will be released through Netflix."


According to reports the story is set in the 1950s, where a rebellious Ae Soon and a dull Gwan Sik, played by IU and Park Bo Gum, respectively, live their adventurous lives on Jeju Island. It is written by Lim Sang Chun, who was loved for his work in When the Camellia Blooms, Baek Hee Has Returned, and Fight for My Way.



IU and Park Bo Gum have never acted in a K-Drama together, but they have both appeared as guests in Hyori’s Bed and Breakfast, which also took place at Jeju Island.


