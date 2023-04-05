Breaking News
Current Covid-19 cases may be far more than official figures
South Mumbai sees 85 per cent jump in e-cars in a year
Mumbai: Trapped and caught racing on WEH, 82 face gambling charge
Mumbai: Free 35th Road of potholes once and for all, say Khar locals
Mumbai: State government pours money into project that includes AC locals
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTSs Jimin thanks fans for top spot on Billboard hot 100 but THIS is what caught their attention

BTS's Jimin thanks fans for top spot on Billboard hot 100 but THIS is what caught their attention

Updated on: 05 April,2023 11:41 AM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Jimin took to Weverse to convey his gratitude

BTS's Jimin thanks fans for top spot on Billboard hot 100 but THIS is what caught their attention

Jimin/Instagram


BTS's vocalist Park Jimin took to Weverse to thank fans for their support after landing the top spot on the Billboard hot 100 chart. What caught the attention of fans that this was the first live from his home instead of the HYBE building where he usually interacts with fans. It was no surprise that right from his gaming chairs to the white walls, every detail of his home became a talking point on Twitter.


Jimin also shared a letter for fans on Wednesday morning that got them all emotional.




 

Here's what got fans talking about the live-

 

 

Also Read: Jimin's 'Like Crazy' tops singles chart, becoming his first No. 1 outside BTS

Which is your favourite song from Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde`s `Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi KI Jaan?`
BTS Jimin K-Pop Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK