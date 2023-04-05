BTS's Jimin thanks fans for top spot on Billboard hot 100 but THIS is what caught their attention

Jimin took to Weverse to convey his gratitude

Jimin/Instagram

BTS's vocalist Park Jimin took to Weverse to thank fans for their support after landing the top spot on the Billboard hot 100 chart. What caught the attention of fans that this was the first live from his home instead of the HYBE building where he usually interacts with fans. It was no surprise that right from his gaming chairs to the white walls, every detail of his home became a talking point on Twitter.

Jimin also shared a letter for fans on Wednesday morning that got them all emotional.

Jimin’s letter on Weverse



We are always proud to be your fan, Jimin



We love you and thank you



Miss you pic.twitter.com/stGWb9qu1u — PARKJIMINBAR👑 (@JIMINBAR_CHINA) April 5, 2023

Here's what got fans talking about the live-

Topic of discussion since JIMIN came live from his home ð



- He has black curtains

- A chair and

- A TV



Do I sound obsessed? cause yes I am ð¤§ pic.twitter.com/qfmCGwSFc7 — ðð¹³ ðªðð²ð´ð® ðð»ðªðððª (@niya_bellaqua) April 3, 2023

So... jimin has 2 chairs at home?? pic.twitter.com/2uRRJbSbiw — ðªï¸ (@ilupjmn) April 3, 2023

From Jimin cropping the sides of his TV to keep his home private to him suddenly doing a late 3 am live to him accidentally hitting his phone with his knees and now we know he has 2 computer chairs (so probably 2 computers in that room) ð ð



We love you so much, Jimin!! — JKâ· â¡ â ð¦ | ìí¬ë°©í¬ (@isseoyo_twt) April 3, 2023

Jimin got blackout curtains, an office chair, and a computer. We finally see his home — aleshaâ· is licking jungkook’s abs ðª (@kookiestitties) April 3, 2023

