Is Justin Bieber collaborating with BTS's Jeon Jungkook? THIS is why Army is convinced it's happening

Jungkook is in the US and working on a secret project
Credit: Scooter Braun on Instagram
BTS's youngest member, vocalist and dancer Jungkook is currently in the US where he is reportedly working on a secret project. Chairman of Hybe, Bang Si-Hyuk shared a picture where Jungkook is seen alongside Scooter Braun, Andrew Watt and Cirkut, in a recording studio.
The caption by Scooter Braun read, "It is always fun to witness history. These are the moments. This is a BIG one. #JK @thisiswatt @hitmanb72 @cirkut @jonbellion #hybe #teamworkmakesthedreamwork." along with a fire emoji. The pictures instantly went viral and fans were quick to pick up hints that the project is a collaboration between Jungkook and Justin. Jungkook has often said that he is a huge Justin Bieber fan.
Here's how fans reacted
I'M NOT MAKING THIS UP. JUNGKOOK AND JUSTIN BIEBER COLLAB IS COMING.
Jungkook worked none stope for bts as main vocalist. He also helped solos members. He deserves it and more . Armys always trying to ruin his solos
But they can't bc the world want his album
JEON JUNGKOOK IS COMING
MAIN POP BOY IS COMING
JJK1 IS COMING https://t.co/Eh9QxkQXRO
#Jungkook
"It is always fun to witness history. These are the moments. This is a BIG one. #JK @/thisiswatt @/hitmanb72 @/cirkut #hybe #teamworkmakesthedreamwork"
@BTS_twt #BTS
Saw this lovely comment about Jungkook under Scooter post and got emotional here.. this is the support and the vibe everybody needs to leave in comments and everywhere.
‘He’s a genius’ SO WELL SAIDð¥¹
MAIN POP IT BOY IS COMING! pic.twitter.com/lWDU92qieh
