Updated on: 10 April,2023 01:13 PM IST  |  South Korea
Jungkook is in the US and working on a secret project

Is Justin Bieber collaborating with BTS's Jeon Jungkook? THIS is why Army is convinced it's happening

Credit: Scooter Braun on Instagram


BTS's youngest member, vocalist and dancer Jungkook is currently in the US where he is reportedly working on a secret project. Chairman of Hybe, Bang Si-Hyuk shared a picture where Jungkook is seen alongside Scooter Braun, Andrew Watt and Cirkut, in a recording studio. 



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Scott “Scooter” Braun (@scooterbraun)




The caption by Scooter Braun read, "It is always fun to witness history. These are the moments. This is a BIG one. #JK @thisiswatt @hitmanb72 @cirkut @jonbellion #hybe #teamworkmakesthedreamwork." along with a fire emoji. The pictures instantly went viral and fans were quick to pick up hints that the project is a collaboration between Jungkook and Justin. Jungkook has often said that he is a huge Justin Bieber fan.

Here's how fans reacted

 

