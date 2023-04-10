Is Justin Bieber collaborating with BTS's Jeon Jungkook? THIS is why Army is convinced it's happening

Jungkook is in the US and working on a secret project

Credit: Scooter Braun on Instagram

BTS's youngest member, vocalist and dancer Jungkook is currently in the US where he is reportedly working on a secret project. Chairman of Hybe, Bang Si-Hyuk shared a picture where Jungkook is seen alongside Scooter Braun, Andrew Watt and Cirkut, in a recording studio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott “Scooter” Braun (@scooterbraun)

The caption by Scooter Braun read, "It is always fun to witness history. These are the moments. This is a BIG one. #JK @thisiswatt @hitmanb72 @cirkut @jonbellion #hybe #teamworkmakesthedreamwork." along with a fire emoji. The pictures instantly went viral and fans were quick to pick up hints that the project is a collaboration between Jungkook and Justin. Jungkook has often said that he is a huge Justin Bieber fan.

Here's how fans reacted

I'M NOT MAKING THIS UP. JUNGKOOK AND JUSTIN BIEBER COLLAB IS COMING. pic.twitter.com/Lq7lOkKyYq — jáµË¢ káµ ðª D-DAY (@biebersjeon) April 9, 2023

Jungkook worked none stope for bts as main vocalist. He also helped solos members. He deserves it and more . Armys always trying to ruin his solos

But they can't bc the world want his album



JEON JUNGKOOK IS COMING

MAIN POP BOY IS COMING

JJK1 IS COMING https://t.co/Eh9QxkQXRO — angel (@dreamers_29) April 10, 2023

Saw this lovely comment about Jungkook under Scooter post and got emotional here.. this is the support and the vibe everybody needs to leave in comments and everywhere.



‘He’s a genius’ SO WELL SAIDð¥¹

MAIN POP IT BOY IS COMING! pic.twitter.com/lWDU92qieh — ëë¹.97 (FAN) (@globaliconjeon) April 10, 2023

Also Read: Confirmed! BTS's Yoongi aka Suga and IU collaborate for 'People Pt 2'