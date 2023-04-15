Here's all that happened in J-Hope's emotional final live for ARMY before leaving for military service

The rapper interacted with fans on Friday night
J-Hope/Instagram
BTS's rapper J-Hope had an emotional live chat with fans aka ARMY, his final one before leaving for mandatory military service. The Weverse live, which took place on Friday night, saw J-Hope expressing gratitude towards ARMY and greeting them with some warm hugs. He informed that he is expected to be discharged from his military duties on October 17, 2024, which will mark the 18 months of his enlistment.
He also revealed that the group's eldest member Jin, who is currently in the military has been calling him daily to ask about his preparation as well as offer advice. Another revelation that came during the live was that Jungkook’s US schedule was meant to be longer but the youngest member adjusted it to match J-Hope’s timeline, for which he was grateful.
Here's how fans reacted
