Breaking News
20 per cent Mumbaikars have given up on local trains
Maharashtra: One psychiatrist for 42,577 inmates in 64 prisons
Mumbai sees avg of 200 cases a day in past two weeks
Bombay HC grants bail to ex-BrahMos engineer held for spying
One killed, 3 hurt after dumper topples over at Virar black spot
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > Heres all that happened in J Hopes emotional final live for ARMY before leaving for military service

Here's all that happened in J-Hope's emotional final live for ARMY before leaving for military service

Updated on: 15 April,2023 06:42 PM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent | Compiled by: Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

The rapper interacted with fans on Friday night

Here's all that happened in J-Hope's emotional final live for ARMY before leaving for military service

J-Hope/Instagram


BTS's rapper J-Hope had an emotional live chat with fans aka ARMY, his final one before leaving for mandatory military service. The Weverse live, which took place on Friday night, saw J-Hope expressing gratitude towards ARMY and greeting them with some warm hugs. He informed that he is expected to be discharged from his military duties on October 17, 2024, which will mark the 18 months of his enlistment. 


He also revealed that the group's eldest member Jin, who is currently in the military has been calling him daily to ask about his preparation as well as offer advice. Another revelation that came during the live was that Jungkook’s US schedule was meant to be longer but the youngest member adjusted it to match J-Hope’s timeline, for which he was grateful. 



Here's how fans reacted


Also Read: 'BTS is Back' trends as Korean animated series 'Bastion' teases song featuring OT7

BTS J-hope K-Pop Korean Entertainment Korean Entertainment Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK