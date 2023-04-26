Breaking News
Maharashtra: Bogus schools to face wrath of state govt
Mumbai: Did you know? BMC takes no responsibility for swimming pool mishaps
Mumbai: BMC duplicity irks Bandra residents
Mumbai: Another weapon in BMC arsenal to fight mosquito menace
Mumbai: 17-year-old ends life after boyfriend assaults her
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Korean Entertainment News > Article > BTSs Min Yoongi aka Suga to make solo debut on Jimmy Fallons show Amygdala gets content warning on Youtube

BTS's Min Yoongi aka Suga to make solo debut on Jimmy Fallon's show, 'Amygdala' gets content warning on Youtube

Updated on: 26 April,2023 12:06 PM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Jimmy Fallon has released a teaser video to announce Suga's appearance

BTS's Min Yoongi aka Suga to make solo debut on Jimmy Fallon's show, 'Amygdala' gets content warning on Youtube

Suga/Instagram

Listen to this article
BTS's Min Yoongi aka Suga to make solo debut on Jimmy Fallon's show, 'Amygdala' gets content warning on Youtube
x
00:00

BTS's Min Yoongi aka Suga also known as Agust D, is all set to appear on the popular American late-night show, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' This will be Suga's solo debut on the show. The hilarious teaser has created excitement among fans.  The video shows Fallon making coffee for himself and the sugar jar is labeled as Suga. As he begins to stir the coffee, Suga appears in the coffee and greets him. Jimmy replies, “Hey Bud". Following this, May 1 appears on screen with ‘Haegeum’ playing in the background. The show's Twitter handle captioned the post, "Just a spoonful of #SUGA. @BTS_twt's SUGA makes his U.S. late night solo debut May 1 on #FallonTonight! #SUGAonFallon."






Meanwhile, Suga's latest music video 'Amygdala' has released which is for the fourth track on Suga's new album, 'D-Day.' In the video, the rapper documents his struggles with mental health, being hit by a car as a delivery boy when he was a teenager and two family tragedies. At various points in the music video, the rapper is seen trying to hold himself back from harming himself. YouTube placed a content warning on the music video, which advised viewer discretion and age restrictions. 

Here's how fans reacted-

 

 

Also Read: BTS's Jungkook reveals when he will cut his hair, shares his favourite recipe with ARMY

 

BTS Min Yoon-gi Suga jimmy fallon Korean Entertainment K-Pop

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK