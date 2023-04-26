Jimmy Fallon has released a teaser video to announce Suga's appearance

Suga/Instagram

Listen to this article BTS's Min Yoongi aka Suga to make solo debut on Jimmy Fallon's show, 'Amygdala' gets content warning on Youtube x 00:00

BTS's Min Yoongi aka Suga also known as Agust D, is all set to appear on the popular American late-night show, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' This will be Suga's solo debut on the show. The hilarious teaser has created excitement among fans. The video shows Fallon making coffee for himself and the sugar jar is labeled as Suga. As he begins to stir the coffee, Suga appears in the coffee and greets him. Jimmy replies, “Hey Bud". Following this, May 1 appears on screen with ‘Haegeum’ playing in the background. The show's Twitter handle captioned the post, "Just a spoonful of #SUGA. @BTS_twt's SUGA makes his U.S. late night solo debut May 1 on #FallonTonight! #SUGAonFallon."

Just a spoonful of #SUGA. ☕️ @BTS_twt's SUGA makes his U.S. late night solo debut May 1 on #FallonTonight! #SUGAonFallon pic.twitter.com/0q3oKh7REP — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) April 24, 2023

Meanwhile, Suga's latest music video 'Amygdala' has released which is for the fourth track on Suga's new album, 'D-Day.' In the video, the rapper documents his struggles with mental health, being hit by a car as a delivery boy when he was a teenager and two family tragedies. At various points in the music video, the rapper is seen trying to hold himself back from harming himself. YouTube placed a content warning on the music video, which advised viewer discretion and age restrictions.

Here's how fans reacted-

struggling a lot to process everything the amygdala mv made me feel so all i can say is i wanna hug him and tell him how relieved i am to know he feels lighter now — mika (@lighthousejnk) April 26, 2023

Just sitting here working and my brain just goes “MY AMYGDALA MY AMYGDALA” pic.twitter.com/j0wy6FNl12 — mojoâ· ð± è§£ç¦ ð«ð¥¢ (@mojo_borahae) April 26, 2023

Also Read: BTS's Jungkook reveals when he will cut his hair, shares his favourite recipe with ARMY