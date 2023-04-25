Breaking News
BTS's Jungkook reveals when he will cut his hair, shares his favourite recipe with ARMY

Updated on: 25 April,2023 12:14 PM IST  |  South Korea
mid-day online correspondent |

The K-pop star came live on Monday night

Jungkook/Instagram

BTS's Jungkook who attended the premiere of the movie 'Dream' earlier in the day along with group mate Taehyung, came live to interact with fans on Monday night. Sharing the experience with fans he said, "While watching the movie I feel like you need to keep in mind that a person has their own circumstances. Anyway it's a really fun movie."


Also Read: BTS members Taehyung and Jungkook attend 'Dream' premiere, Taekook fans cheer for the pair



Moving on, he went on to share one of his favourite recipes and took fans through a step-by-step process. In a previous live he shared another experimental instant ramen recipe on Weverse, combining two popular ramen brands, Samyang’s Buldak, and Nongshim’s Noguri. He called the dish Bulgueri.


Here's how fans reacted-

