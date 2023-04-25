The K-pop star came live on Monday night

Jungkook/Instagram

Listen to this article BTS's Jungkook reveals when he will cut his hair, shares his favourite recipe with ARMY x 00:00

BTS's Jungkook who attended the premiere of the movie 'Dream' earlier in the day along with group mate Taehyung, came live to interact with fans on Monday night. Sharing the experience with fans he said, "While watching the movie I feel like you need to keep in mind that a person has their own circumstances. Anyway it's a really fun movie."

Also Read: BTS members Taehyung and Jungkook attend 'Dream' premiere, Taekook fans cheer for the pair

Moving on, he went on to share one of his favourite recipes and took fans through a step-by-step process. In a previous live he shared another experimental instant ramen recipe on Weverse, combining two popular ramen brands, Samyang’s Buldak, and Nongshim’s Noguri. He called the dish Bulgueri.

Here's how fans reacted-

yesterday night i was like oh i miss jungkook i will send him beer so he can go live. and then he went live 5 hours later. except i.... pic.twitter.com/367gczMcko — snooziâ· ð¥¢ (@abyssmillah) April 25, 2023

IDK what happened to both of them JK was live in the middle of the night and V in the early morning. Man are you here to ruin our schedule ðð»ðð» #v#thv#JUNGKOOK pic.twitter.com/kvt87fdHDg — Ø­ÛØ§Ø¡ _ Ø§ÙÚÚ¾Ù (@ho_gyaa) April 25, 2023

No cuz jungkook kept me up at night till 3 and then tae comes live at 10? I was sleeping and missed it! Cuz I was awake last night ð bro didn't even give us 8 hour sleep this is not fairrrrr I didn't wanna miss ð­ — cronayâ· ð¥¢ (@jinhoeforlife) April 25, 2023