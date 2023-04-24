Breaking News
BTS members Taehyung and Jungkook attend 'Dream' premiere, Taekook fans cheer for the pair

24 April,2023
mid-day online correspondent |

BTS' youngest members Kim Taehyung aka V and Jungkook attended the premiere of the South Korean movie 'Dream' starring actor Park Seo-joon and singer-actress IU.

BTS members V and Jungkook at the premiere of the movie Dream

BTS' vocalists Taehyung and Jungkook attend the premiere of the movie 'Dream' and received a roaring welcome from fans. The movie features Park Seo-joon and Lee Ji-eun in the lead and is a sports comedy-drama. The plot revolves around Yoon Hong-dae, a football player, who receives disciplinary provision and is given the challenging job of coaching the national football team of homeless people for the Homeless World Cup. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on April 26, 2023.


Jungkook and Taehyung made an entrance together sporting a cool jacket and tee look. A shy Jungkook, sporting long hair kept hiding his face behind a placard. Before leaving the duo cheered for Park Seo-joon and said they look forward to enjoy the film. 



 
 
 
 
 
Here's how fans reacted-

 

