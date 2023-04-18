BTS's Jungkook trends because of latest pics, K-pop star donates money to children's hospital

Jungkook's latest photoshoot has gone viral

Jungkook/Calvin Klein on Instagram

BTS's Jungkook's pictures as the brand ambassador of Calvin Klein have dropped and instantly went viral. The pics see the K-pop star dressed in all black.

Meanwhile, according to reports Jungkook has donated $750,000 to a children's hospital in Seoul. He gave the money to the Seoul National University Children’s Hospital to help with the costs of medical expenses for children coming from poor families.

Here are some fan reactions to Jungkook's pics-

