BTS's Jungkook trends because of latest pics, K-pop star donates money to children's hospital

Jungkook's latest photoshoot has gone viral
BTS's Jungkook's pictures as the brand ambassador of Calvin Klein have dropped and instantly went viral. The pics see the K-pop star dressed in all black.
Meanwhile, according to reports Jungkook has donated $750,000 to a children's hospital in Seoul. He gave the money to the Seoul National University Children’s Hospital to help with the costs of medical expenses for children coming from poor families.
Here are some fan reactions to Jungkook's pics-
ì êµì´ì í¬ê³ ììê¸´ ë ìì´ ë¨¸ë¦¬ ì¸ì´ë´ë¦¬ë ì´ ì¥ë©´ì´ ëë¬´ ì¢ìëë°ìð¥¹ ì¬ì¥ ììë ,, ì´ë»ê² ì´ë° ì»·ì ã¸ã ìºë¹ì ë ì« ì ë§ì´ ì #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN #ì êµ x ìºë¹ https://t.co/0nIaBSR7Ux— âð (@MySpecialJK) April 18, 2023
Cute, sexy, beautiful— HOYAYAð°ð (@hoyayaipurpleu2) April 18, 2023
Like a grown man, like an innocent boy.
Jungkook's charm is a bottomless swamp!!!!!ð³#JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN
I guess this calls for another visit to the CK store this weekend. It's becoming a habit.#JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN— juniorglee2010 (@JKMusic2Papaya) April 18, 2023
JUNGKOOK IN CALVINS
What's going on ð¥µð¥µð¥µ— D-DAYðªâ· (@nadjoonie) April 18, 2023
his tattoos are fawking sexy I'm salivating what a man crafted by god himself— joeyâ·ð¸ (@namgifeels) April 18, 2023
Oh my love ðð« ð« no me mires asi Que dejo de respirar ð¥°— â³ðð’ð¶ðððð ê¥ââ· âÆ-ÆÆÆ³/ÆÆÆÐï½¥ (@Merarmys) April 18, 2023
