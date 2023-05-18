Jennie is currently in France to promote 'The Idol', which will be premiered at the Cannes Film festival. A video on Tik Tok shared by a French journalist saw Jennie and V holding hands and taking a walk in the city

V and Jennie. (Pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article BTS' V and Blackpink's Jennie spotted walking hand-in-hand in Paris x 00:00

After over a year of dating rumours, two Korean stars might have outed themselves. Blackpink's Jennie and BTS's V (Kim Tae-hyung) were caught on camera holding hands while taking a a stroll in Paris. With this, the rumours of around them dating have only become stronger.

It was French journalist Amar Taoualit who shared the video on Tik Tok which shows Jennie and V walking in the city. Fans asked the journalist if it was indeed the K-Pop stars who were walking along the Seine and the journalist confirmed the same.

The rumours of Jenni and V dating first surfaced in December 2021 when V briefly followed and then unfollowed Jennie on Instagram. Reportedly, after the follow-unfollow incident V posted a message of Weverse and hinted that it has been an accidental follow dismissing rumours of dating. He asked, “Is there a way to get rid of the 'recommended' friends list here on this Insta thing?.... It's a scary app.”

In May 2022, photos of what appeared to be of Jennie and V driving on a Jeju island went viral on social media. Some more pictures of the two leaked online in August and September last year adding fuel to the dating rumours.

Agencies of both V and Jennie have neither denied nor confirmed the dating rumours. Jennie's agency YG Entertainment told press in May 2022 that “we have nothing to say [regarding this matter]. We will inform you if we have a different response to share.” V's agency Big Hit Music did not comment.

However, in October, after photos of Jennie and V went viral, YG Entertainment said it would pursue legal action against those circulating private photos of their client. "We have refrained from mentioning the matter or making an official statement in order to minimize any further damage. However, there have been indiscriminate rumors, criticism, personal attacks, sexual harassment and violations of personal life sparked by those private photographs," the statement read.

The agency added it had already taken legal action against users who had shared “malicious posts, or those which repeatedly upload unconfirmed claims."

"The photos [of Jennie] distributed online were made public illegally, without Jennie’s consent. Sharing those images is an act of secondary victimization and can be subject to legal penalty. Please refrain from indiscriminately sharing those images.”

Jennie is currently in France to promote 'The Idol', which will be premiered at the Cannes Film festival.

