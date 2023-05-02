BLACKPINK's Jennie and actress Song Hye Kyo pose together at Met Gala 2023, fans ecstatic

A picture of the duo is doing the rounds on social media

While a number of leading Asian stars made their way to the red carpet at Met Gala 2023, a picture of BLACKPINK's Jennie and actress Song Hye Kyo posing together has gone viral. Fans are ecstatic seeing the two Korean stars interact and take pictures together.

Here's how fans reacted-

SONG HYE KYO AND JENNIE KIM OMFG SLAY pic.twitter.com/O1je9mRJDG — kath (@kdramatreats) May 2, 2023

my favorite actress with my another favorite actress and my favorite idol ððð

(agak ribet yah nulisnya)#SONGHYEKYOatMETGALA#MetGala â¯â¯â¯#SongHyeKyo#JENNIEatMETGala pic.twitter.com/iOm60L5v6F — â â â â â this user is comeback after 4 years hiatus (@sehoonshi) May 2, 2023

WHAT THE FUCK SONG HYE KYO AND JENNIE IN ONE FRAME ð­ð­ pic.twitter.com/nhyj1w0udG — SONG HYE KYO AT THE MET GALA! (@rubyinme) May 2, 2023