BLACKPINK's Jennie and actress Song Hye Kyo pose together at Met Gala 2023, fans ecstatic

A picture of the duo is doing the rounds on social media
Credit: Twitter
While a number of leading Asian stars made their way to the red carpet at Met Gala 2023, a picture of BLACKPINK's Jennie and actress Song Hye Kyo posing together has gone viral. Fans are ecstatic seeing the two Korean stars interact and take pictures together.
Here's how fans reacted-
SONG HYE KYO AND JENNIE KIM OMFG SLAY pic.twitter.com/O1je9mRJDG— kath (@kdramatreats) May 2, 2023
my favorite actress with my another favorite actress and my favorite idol ððð— â â â â â this user is comeback after 4 years hiatus (@sehoonshi) May 2, 2023
(agak ribet yah nulisnya)#SONGHYEKYOatMETGALA#MetGala â¯â¯â¯#SongHyeKyo#JENNIEatMETGala pic.twitter.com/iOm60L5v6F
SONG HYE KYO MET GALA#SONGHYEKYOatMETGALA#MetGala #Fendi #FendiAmbassador #SongHyeKyo #ì¡íêµ@VogueKorea Editor-in-chief ð pic.twitter.com/qpX7e1NRQ9— ðð¤melodyð¤ð (@Melody1122Mel) May 2, 2023
WHAT THE FUCK SONG HYE KYO AND JENNIE IN ONE FRAME ðð pic.twitter.com/nhyj1w0udG— SONG HYE KYO AT THE MET GALA! (@rubyinme) May 2, 2023
just look at them ðâ¤ï¸ð¥#MetGala #JENNIEatMETGala #SONGHYEKYOatMETGALA pic.twitter.com/S4viNgRH2w— ðððð§ðð£ ð· iá (@silver_ex0) May 2, 2023
QUEEN OF KDRAMA ð¤ð» QUEEN OF KPOP #JENNIEatMETGala #SONGHYEKYOatMETGALA pic.twitter.com/N2OLCmbMyJ— Gyeoul THIRSTY (@MinJeong_Wint) May 2, 2023
Jennie and Song Hye Kyo at Met Gala today <3— Eudora Lia: ê½ ð¥ (@Aphrodora) May 2, 2023
JENNIE MET GALA #JENNIEatMETGala #JENNIE
SONG HYE KYO MET GALA #SONGHYEKYOatMETGALA #MetGalað·ð· #SongHyeKyo pic.twitter.com/XkCW2xDEzJ
She is 41 and she looks way younger than most idols nowadays #SONGHYEKYOatMETGALA pic.twitter.com/DDXUPvAWqU— na (@nekogoyangideul) May 2, 2023