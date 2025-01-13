The accused named in the case are film producer D Suresh Babu, his brother and actor D Venkatesh, and the former's two sons; Rana Daggubati and Abhiram Daggubati.

Rana Daggubati

A complaint has been filed against prominent Telugu film personalities including actor Rana Daggubati, producer D Venkatesh and their family members in connection with the demolition of a property in Filmnagar, Hyderabad.

The complainant, K Nandukumar, has alleged that the accused conspired to illegally take over a leased property. He said that he had taken the property on lease from the accused and had invested around Rs 20 crores in renovations.

According to the complaint, the accused "conspired" to evict him from the property, despite a valid lease agreement.

Nandukumar also alleged that the accused hired "anti-social elements" to demolish parts of the property and "threatened" his family members with dire consequences.

The property was initially leased in 2014, and the lease agreements were renewed over the years. Nandukumar alleges to have maintained possession of the property based on court injunctions. However, he alleges that despite these orders, the accused entered the property and attempted to demolish it on multiple occasions in 2024, the complaint stated.

Complainant Nandukumar also said that he approached the police earlier, but no action was taken.

The case has been registered under sections 448, 452 and 458, read with section 120(B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The matter is currently pending before the court, and further investigations are underway in the matter.

