The Rana Daggubati show has an exciting lineup including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Sree Leela, Nani, S.S. Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Verma, and several other prominent celebrities

Rana Daggubati

Listen to this article Rana Daggubati's talk show to feature unlikely duos, here's when and where you can watch it x 00:00

Prime Video announced November 23 as the premiere date of its first-ever talk show, The Rana Daggubati Show. Created and hosted by the charismatic Rana Daggubati and executive produced by him under the banner of Spirit Media, the unscripted Telugu Original eight-episode series will feature a dazzling line-up of guests, including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Sree Leela, Nani, S.S. Rajamouli and Ram Gopal Varma, and many more, as they indulge in entertaining conversations peppered with intimate repartee and engaging activities that bring out a never-seen-before side of Rana’s guests. The Rana Daggubati Show will premiere exclusively on Prime Video starting November 23 in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, with new episodes dropping every Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

About The Rana Daggubati Show

Brimming with unfiltered conversations and unexplored facets of celebrities, The Rana Daggubati Show presents a refreshing take on the celebrity talk show format, as Rana and his guests unmask their fun side and reveal insights into their personal lives that are unknown to their fans and unheard of by the world while partaking in exciting activities and passionate hobbies that go beyond the silver screen.

"The Rana Daggubati Show is an unconventional take on talk shows, going beyond surface-level exchanges to explore engaging conversations and intriguing activities that Rana and his guests fully immerse themselves in. The mystique surrounding some of the industry's biggest names piques the interest of audiences and fans, and Rana creates a warm, inviting atmosphere on the show, encouraging guests to shed their inhibitions and connect authentically with their fans,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “The Rana Daggubati Show offers a unique perspective on the personality behind the celebrity, and there’s no one better suited than the charming, hospitable, and talented Rana Daggubati to host this show and bridge the gap between celebrated guests and their fans. Building on the success of Dhootha, Prime Video remains committed to delivering exceptional content to the Telugu audience, and with this show, we’re thrilled to introduce a new genre of content to our roster that will entertain, engage, and captivate our audience.”

What Rana has to say about his talk show

Rana Daggubati, host, creator, and executive producer of the show said, “For too long, talk shows have just scratched the surface when it comes to getting to know our favorite celebs. But we’re flipping the script! Our show is a backstage pass into the real lives of these stars—many of whom are my buddies and colleagues. Think chill vibes, no filters, and a whole lot of unexpected moments. It’s like hanging out with your favorite icons as they spill the tea, share wild stories, and dive headfirst into the stuff they absolutely love. I’m excited! Soon fans in over 240 countries will get to kick back and experience this fun ride with us on Prime Video starting November 23! Get ready for all the feels, the laughs, and moments you’ll be texting your friends about—because this is as real and up-close as it gets!”