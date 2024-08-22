Upasana Kamineni, along with other members of a healthcare facility, strongly spoke about the Kolkata rape-murder case and advocated for stronger rules to ensure women safety

In response to the alarming RG Kar incident in Kolkata, the women leaders of Apollo Hospitals have taken a powerful stand, uniting to demand greater safety and respect for female doctors across the healthcare sector. These formidable women, representing the strength and vision of the healthcare family, have come together to send a clear message: women must stand strong for each other.

In a compelling video released by Apollo Hospitals, Vice Chairman Preetha Reddy, Promoter-Director Shobana Kamineni, CEO South Region Sindoori Reddy, Managing Director Sunita Reddy, President (Brands) Apollo Pharmacy Anushpala Kamineni, and Vice Chairperson Upasana Kamineni Konidela speak with one voice, reaffirming their commitment to creating safe and secure workplaces for all female healthcare professionals. They challenge the status quo, emphasizing that women are not passive bystanders but powerful forces for change.

Talking about taking a stand in such times, Upasana said, "We will not be silent. We will raise our voices for every woman who is threatened, harassed or attacked. We will help create safer work environments, stronger laws and justice for every sister who has suffered".

These leaders are more than just executives—they are women dedicated to ensuring that no female doctor has to fear violence or harassment at work. They are calling on every woman in healthcare to join forces, to protect each other, and to be the vanguard of safety in their workplaces.

Together, they pledge to lead the charge in transforming healthcare environments. They aim to set an example for the entire industry, demonstrating that women, when united, can drive the change needed to ensure safety, respect, and dignity for all.

In response, several celebrities have voiced their anger over the lack of women's safety on social media. Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also addressed the issue, calling for a ‘change’ while speaking at the World Pickleball event. “I think that it is the need of the hour. We're all looking for some change because it is the need of the hour. I hope that change comes really soo," she said.

Filmmakers like Hansal Mehta and Vivek Agnihotri also took to streets to join protests demanding justice for Kolkata trainee doctor who was brutally murdered.