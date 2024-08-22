Rishab Shetty is pushing all boundaries to make Kantara: Part 1 grander and greater than the first film. For the same, he is training in Kalaripayattu

Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty is one of the most dedicated actors in the industry, who showcased his acting prowess in Kantara. While the film became a phenomenal success, it also won him a National Award for Best Actor. The actor also introduced the world to an incredibly amazing story from the heartland of India. His dedication was evident in the film, and now he is set to take it a notch higher in his upcoming Kantara Chapter 1, for which he is learning Kalaripayattu.

Rishab took to his social media and shared a picture from his Kalaripayattu training session. He further mentioned in the caption:

Remarkably, in 'Kantara', Rishab also performed the bull race sequence of the Kambala race by himself. Now, he is learning Kalaripayattu that indeed speaks volumes of his dedication to bring something new to his audience. Considered one of the oldest and most scientific martial arts in the world, Kalaripayattu originated in Kerala.

Rishab Shetty is working on delivering a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated 'Kantara Chapter 1'. Additionally, he is in talks with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for a potential collaboration.

Rishab on winning National Award for Kantara:

Meanwhile, the actor recently won his first National award for Best Actor for the film 'Kantara'. Hailing from the Kannada film industry, Kantara resonated with audiences across the country.

Reacting to the award, Rishab said that he dedicates it to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, the divine and the dancers. "From the beginning, I have been saying that I dedicate this award to Puneeth Rajkumar, the people of Kannada, and the dancers. I also want to thank the team of the film 'Kantara' from Hombale Films. Hombale Productions has received four awards," said Rishab.

“I was watching the announcement and I was thrilled when the award was announced. The Kannada film industry is growing to a larger scale and that is why this award has come today. I want to thank all the members of the film team. The DOP who worked on the film and my wife Pragnya Shetty, who was the costume designer, were crucial to this success.