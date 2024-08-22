Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Wear White’ protest to highlight local rail commuter demands
Badlapur sexual assault: MVA calls for statewide bandh, CM Eknath Shinde terms protest politically motivated
Stall allotment controversy: No resolution in sight as Bandra fair nears
Accused claims innocence in baggage fire case at Mumbai airport
Mumbai: BEST hire-staff strike spreads across city
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Regional Indian Cinema News > Article > Rishab Shetty learns Kalaripayattu for Kantara Chapter 1 see pic

Rishab Shetty learns 'Kalaripayattu' for ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, see pic

Updated on: 22 August,2024 07:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Rishab Shetty is pushing all boundaries to make Kantara: Part 1 grander and greater than the first film. For the same, he is training in Kalaripayattu

Rishab Shetty learns 'Kalaripayattu' for ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, see pic

Rishab Shetty

Listen to this article
Rishab Shetty learns 'Kalaripayattu' for ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, see pic
x
00:00

Rishab Shetty is one of the most dedicated actors in the industry, who showcased his acting prowess in Kantara. While the film became a phenomenal success, it also won him a National Award for Best Actor. The actor also introduced the world to an incredibly amazing story from the heartland of India. His dedication was evident in the film, and now he is set to take it a notch higher in his upcoming Kantara Chapter 1, for which he is learning Kalaripayattu.


Rishab took to his social media and shared a picture from his Kalaripayattu training session. He further mentioned in the caption:



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rishab Shetty (@rishabshettyofficial)


Remarkably, in 'Kantara', Rishab also performed the bull race sequence of the Kambala race by himself. Now, he is learning Kalaripayattu that indeed speaks volumes of his dedication to bring something new to his audience. Considered one of the oldest and most scientific martial arts in the world, Kalaripayattu originated in Kerala. 

Rishab Shetty is working on delivering a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated 'Kantara Chapter 1'. Additionally, he is in talks with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for a potential collaboration.

Rishab on winning National Award for Kantara: 

Meanwhile, the actor recently won his first National award for Best Actor for the film 'Kantara'. Hailing from the Kannada film industry, Kantara resonated with audiences across the country. 

Reacting to the award, Rishab said that he dedicates it to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, the divine and the dancers. "From the beginning, I have been saying that I dedicate this award to Puneeth Rajkumar, the people of Kannada, and the dancers. I also want to thank the team of the film 'Kantara' from Hombale Films. Hombale Productions has received four awards," said Rishab.

“I was watching the announcement and I was thrilled when the award was announced. The Kannada film industry is growing to a larger scale and that is why this award has come today. I want to thank all the members of the film team. The DOP who worked on the film and my wife Pragnya Shetty, who was the costume designer, were crucial to this success.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rishab shetty Entertainment News kantara Regional Cinema News Regional Cinema Updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK