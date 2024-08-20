As a producer, writer, and director, Rishab made his mark with the socio-political comedy-drama 'Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai' before Kantara

Rishab Shetty has consistently delivered compelling content that resonates with the audience. He created a phenomenon of success with 'Kantara', which not only won the hearts of viewers but also earned him the prestigious National Award for Best Actor. However, this isn't the first time Rishab has been associated with a National Award; his 2018 film 'Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai' also won a National Award.

As a producer, writer, and director, Rishab made his mark with the socio-political comedy-drama 'Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai'. The film was declared a blockbuster at the box office and won the National Film Award for Best Children's Film at the 66th National Film Awards.

Recently, Rishab also won the National Award in the Best Actor category for Kantara at the 70th National Film Awards for the year 2022. Reacting to the award, Rishab said that he dedicates it to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, the divine and the dancers.

"From the beginning, I have been saying that I dedicate this award to Puneeth Rajkumar, the people of Kannada, and the dancers. I also want to thank the team of the film 'Kantara' from Hombale Films. Hombale Productions has received four awards," said Rishab.

“I was watching the announcement and I was thrilled when the award was announced. The Kannada film industry is growing to a larger scale and that is why this award has come today. I want to thank all the members of the film team. The DOP who worked on the film and my wife Pragnya Shetty, who was the costume designer, were crucial to this success.

“The music by Ajaneesh Loknath was also very important. I thank all the actors and technical crew of the film, and the production house Hombale Films,” Rishab Shetty stated.

"When people like the film, our responsibility increases. When an award comes, the responsibility increases even more. When I received the award, my wife Pragnya was the first to wish me and she was very happy. KGF Chapter 1 and 2 fame Yash sir also called to congratulate me. Everyone conveyed that when my daughter came, she was like the goddess Lakshmi. Now, with the festival of Varamahalakshmi, the joy is doubled," he said.

On the work front, Rishab Shetty is working on delivering a divine experience like never before with the highly anticipated Kantara Chapter 1. Additionally, he is in talks with Bollywood director Ashutosh Gowariker for a potential collaboration.