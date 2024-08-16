A total of 4 National Film Awards went to Hombale Films, producers of both Kantara and KGF. Rishab Shetty clinched the Best Actor award for Kantara while KGF won Best Kannada Film

Kantara and KGF both emerged winners at 70th National Film Awards

Kantara and KGF both emerged winners at 70th National Film Awards

Megastar Yash's blockbuster hit KGF has not only captivated audiences across the nation but has now solidified his status as a cultural phenomenon as his film won the National Award for Best Kannada Film. This accolade is a testament to the film's impact and the iconic performance delivered by Yash, which has resonated with fans and critics alike. Another win for Kannada cinema at the 70th National Film Awards was Kantara as Rishab Shetty clinched the Best Actor award.

Taking to social media to celebrate this achievement, Yash expressed his pride and gratitude towards his team, while also extending congratulations to his fellow Kannada cinema stars. In his heartfelt message, Yash wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to all the winners of the National Awards... This is indeed Kannada cinema's shining moment on the national stage!"

Yash's words reflect the unity and camaraderie within the Kannada film industry, as he not only celebrated his own film's success but also acknowledged the achievements of others in the industry. The recognition of both KGF 2 and Kantara at the National Awards marks a significant moment for Kannada cinema, showcasing its growing influence and excellence on the national stage.

The National Award for Best Kannada Film is just the latest in a series of accolades for KGF, a film that has redefined the landscape of Indian cinema with its gripping narrative, high-octane action, and memorable performances. Yash's portrayal of Rocky Bhai has become iconic, earning him a place in the hearts of millions.

Big win for Hombale Films at National Film Awards

Hombale Films made a significant mark at the 70th National Film Awards for the year 2022. Rishab Shetty, known for consistently delivering compelling content on screen, won the National Award in the Best Actor in a Leading Role category for his remarkable portrayal in Kantara. Additionally, the Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment went to Kantara, while the Best Kannada Film and Best Action Direction Awards were won by KGF Chapter 2. Hombale Films’ achievement of winning four National Awards in a single year is a remarkable streak.

Hombale Films created a nationwide phenomenon with Kantara, and the National Award win is well-deserved for the production house. With films like Kantara and KGF Chapter 2, Hombale Films has set examples of success that have resonated not only across India but also globally.

Moreover, as Hombale Films continues to win the hearts of audiences, they have an exciting lineup of films, including Kantara: Chapter 1, Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam, and many more.