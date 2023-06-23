Vijay Birthday: Pooja Hegde shared an unseen video of her and Vijay dancing to 'Butta Bomma'

Pooja Hegde and Vijay

Listen to this article Watch: Unseen video of Vijay and Pooja Hegde dancing to Allu Arjun's Butta Bomma x 00:00

A day after Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, Pooja Hegde took to her social media handle to share an unseen video from the sets of their film 'Beast'. In the video, Vijay and her can be seen dancing to the hit Telugu song 'Butta Bomma' with two little kids.

Pooja and Vijay worked together in the Tamil film 'Beast' which was released last year. In the video shared by Pooja, she is seen dressed in a formal satin shirt with jeans, while Vijay is seen in a black pant suit. The duo is seen doing the hook step of 'Butta Bomma' from the film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. The original song featured Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing the video, Pooja wrote, "Just this little gem on my phone from the sets of Beast. Since it was @actorvijay Thalapathy’s bday yesterday 🎂 🤗 #buttabomma #behindthescenes"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Meanwhile, fans celebrated Vijay's birthday in their own way. Packed theatres, cake-cutting ceremonies, and feeding the poor, were some of the scenes in Madurai that marked the 49th birthday celebrations of one of the top actors of the Tamil cinema industry, Vijay.

Some of his fans who gathered at a private theatre in the Kalavasal area of Madurai, cut a 50 kg cake along with the theatre staff. The cake was sporting a message "Vijay will rule Tamil Nadu in 2026". As a part of this, his fans club also distributed food to the poor and needy people across Madurai. The fans provided free notebooks, pens and pencils to school students. As part of the event, his movie 'Master' was also screened in theatres across the district, attracting a large number of fans who gathered at Madurai cinemas to watch the film.

Meanwhile, Vijay is gearing up for his upcoming film titled 'Leo' with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. On his birthday, the actor treated fans with his first look from the film. The upcoming project marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'.In the first look poster, Vijay can be seen giving a ferocious expression as he uses a hammer to hit a living being, which is not clearly visible in the poster. Behind Vijay is a wolf, looking equally ferocious.

(With inputs from ANI)